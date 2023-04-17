Farewell to Olga Naso, president of the IrisRoma – Medicina association

news-txt”>

Olga Naso, anesthetist and gynecologist, founder and president of IrisRoma xleDonne xlaVita Onlus, an association that has been working for the protection of women’s rights and health for years, passed away today in Rome after a short illness.

The mission of IrisRoma xleDonne xlaVita Onlus is to promote gender medicine and correct information, to develop awareness and prevention projects to promote early diagnosis and personalized care, and to also implement initiatives that also put technology at the service of the patient and support scientific research in oncology, gynaecology, endocrinology and cardiology.

Born in Noto, in the province of Syracuse, after graduating in Medicine and Surgery in Rome with a specialization in Anesthesia and Gynecologists, Olga Naso taught at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart at the chair of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care and was Head of the Health Service of the Senate of the Republic. The funeral will be held tomorrow, April 18, at 12, at the Gran Madre di Dio Parish in via Cassia.