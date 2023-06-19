Farewell to Paolo Annunziato, a life for ALS research (19/06/2023)

“It is not true that there is no cure for ALS, we just need to find it”. It is with this sentence of the same Paolo Annunziator that it had become an emblem of hope for the entire community that Fulvia Maximellipresident of Aisla e Alberto Fontanapresident of the NeMo Clinical Centers have chosen to remember him. Paolo Annunziato was a man of science and died at the age of 62 after a long battle against ALS. President of the only National Biobank on ALS and former director of the National Research Council, Cnr and president of the Italian Aerospace Research Center, Cira, in the years in which he lived and fought with ALS, Paolo Annunziato continued to favor the conditions for increasing knowledge about the disease, believing in the need to intensify efforts and to use research tools to amplify the opportunities to arrive at a therapy.

To remember the figure of Annunziato too Mario Melazzinipresident of the AriSla Foundation «We are very grateful to Paolo Annunziato for having wanted put his passion and intellectual depth at the service of scientific research on ALSand, which first characterized his public action as a promoter of research and innovation in prestigious offices and positions, such as those, among others, of director of the CNR and president of the Italian Aerospace Research Center, up to reaching the top of the National Biobank on ALS Like AriSLA, he strongly shared the trust and hope in scientific research and his generous commitment was dedicated to providing researchers with more and more tools to develop effective therapies to combat this disease”. Melazzini in expressing closeness to the family assured that «the action alongside researchers and the excellence of Italian research will continue even stronger to carry on the mission that Paolo Annunziato also had at heart, so that as soon as possible they are available for all people with ALS the answers they need».

In a note from Aisla and the NeMo Clinical Centers, the will of the family of remember Poalo by supporting ALS research with a donation to Aisla. You can do this by purchasing his book “Love in the time of ALS”, through which to relive the emotions and experiences of Paul himself; or donate a free contribution with the reason “In memory of Paolo” to Aisla Onlus – iban IT04V0503410100000000001065.

In the opening image Paolo Annunziato with the Aisla volunteers – Photo from the Press Office

