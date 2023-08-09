Farewell to Robbie Robertson, historic leader of The Band who accompanied Bob Dylan

09 August 2023 23:17

The Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist was 80 years old, with his group he profoundly influenced popular music in the 60s and 70s



The rock world cries Robbie Robertson, one of the greatest songwriters and musicians in the history of the genre. Robertson died at 80 surrounded by family. As guitarist and principal songwriter of “The Band“, a group that has long accompanied Bob Dylan, Robertson pulled from American music and history such classics as “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” He later worked on the soundtracks of several Martin Scorsese films, including ‘The Departed’ and ‘The Irishman’.

Robbie Robertson was a self-taught musicologist and storyteller who had absorbed everything American, from the novels of William Faulkner to the searing blues of Howlin’ Wolf to the gospel harmonies of the Swan Silvertones. From years as Bob Dylan’s masterful backing band to prominence as a stand-alone group, the Band profoundly influenced popular music in the 60s and 70s, first amplifying Dylan’s transition from folk artist to rock star and then absorbing the works and influences of Dylan. Dylan himself, shaping a new sound steeped in America’s past.

Robertson, born in Canada, had dropped out of school as a boy. He was himself the symbol of the North American melting pot – part Jew, part Mohawk and Cayuga. He fell in love with the sounds of his adopted country, the United States, at a time when the Vietnam War had alienated millions of young Americans. He took guitar advice from Buddy Holly, heard early performances by Aretha Franklin and the Velvet Underground, smoked weed with the Beatles, hung out with Jimi Hendrix when he was a struggling musician calling himself Jimmy James.

The band began as a backing band for rockabilly star Ronnie Hawkins in the early 1960s. During their years playing bars, they forged a depth and versatility that opened them up to virtually any type of music in any type of setting. Besides Robertson,

the group included Arkansan drummer and singer

Levon Helm and three other Canadians: the songwriter and bassist

–Rick Dankothe songwriter and keyboard player

Richard Manuel and the wizard of music

Garth Hudson. They originally called themselves the Hawks, but eventually became The Band, precisely because that was the name by which the public referred to them when they were on stage with Dylan: “the band”.

The best of their career as an autonomous group is summed up in the first two albums: ”

Music from Big Pink” e ”

The Band“, both released in the late 60s. With the rock scene moving away from psychedelic extravaganza those works represented the sound of homecoming: the atmosphere was intimate, the lyrics alternating playful, cryptic and poignant, drawn from blues music , gospel, folk and country.

through the ”

Basement Tapeswhich they had made with Dylan in 1967 and through their own albums, the Band has been credited as one of the founding examples for American or roots music. The Band played at the festival in

Woodstock in 1969, not far from where they lived, and became so well known that it appeared on the cover of “Time”. But the spirit behind their best records was already dissolving. Albums like ”

Stage Frightand “Cahoots” were also disappointing for Robertson, who acknowledged the struggle of spotting new ideas.

They toured frequently, recording the acclaimed live album ”

Rock of Ages” at Madison Square Garden and joined Dylan for the 1974 shows which resulted in another highly regarded concert, ”

Before the FloodBut in 1976, after Manuel broke his neck in a boating accident, Robertson decided he needed a break from concerts and arranged a final farewell of the group, at a gathering of stars at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom. Among the names of the artists who took the stage for the Last Waltz’ those of Dylan,

Van Morrison, Neil Young, Muddy Waters and many others. The concert was filmed by Martin Scorsese and then proposed in the famous documentary ”

The Last Waltz“, released in 1978.

Born in Toronto, Canada, to a Native American mother, in 1994 Robertson published in tribute to his roots ”

Music For the Native Americans“, third solo album of his career and soundtrack to the television documentary “The Native Americans”. The album is Robertson’s first foray into writing music specifically inspired by his roots

Mohawk.

