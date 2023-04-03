Ryuichi Sakamoto, Japanese musician, arranger, actor and composer, died in hospital in Tokyo at the age of 71. The announcement was made by his agency, which published a post on Twitter announcing his disappearance on March 28 last year. Since 2014, Sakamoto had discovered he was suffering from cancer, a diagnosis that put him away from work even if he never stopped it completely. Born in Nakano in 1952, he is known for having been an experimenter of traditional oriental music fused with western electronic sounds. During his career he has obtained numerous awards, which have made him famous all over the world. In 1987 he won the Academy Award for the film score The last emperor by Bernardo Bertolucci, with whom he also worked on The tea in the desert e Little Buddha by Bertolucci in 1990 and 1993. Among the other films for which he created the soundtrack, also High heels say Pedro Almodovar, Revenant by Inarritu e Live murder e Fatal Woman by Brian DePalma. Sakamoto was also entrusted with the orchestration of the opening ceremony of the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

