farewell to shooting stars in San Lorenzo

Once upon a time there were falling stars. Or rather, they are still there, but seeing them is increasingly difficult, especially for those who stay in the city. the fault lies withlight pollution, for too long relegated to a problem only for amateur astronomers or accepted as a price to pay for greater safety (but the link between light and safety remains to be demonstrated). In 2021 the European Parliamentwith the Biodiversity Strategy, recognized that light pollution is a problem for health and the environment, as it alters the natural levels of night light for humans, animals and plants, setting a date of 2030 to reduce artificial light.

The Lombardyactually, already in 2000 it adopted a regional law (subsequently updated over the years) which imposed, for example, that the lighting systems direct the light downwards only. However, the Lombard provinces are among the most enlightened in Europe. The Atlas of light pollution (2016) created by the Mantuan Fabio Falchipresident of CieloBuio, professor of theUniversity of Santiago de Compostela and researcher Istil sees several Lombard provinces in the last places out of the 1359 European ones analysed: Mantua and 1335th, Lodi in 1306th place, Brescia al 1161°, Bergamo 1112ª.

Just two studies published in the journal Science in recent months, one of which signed by Falchi himself and Salvador Barà have shown that light pollution is increasing more than expected: from reports from amateur astronomers and astronomers on the naked eye visibility of the stars collected between 2011 and 2022 on the site of Globe at Nightit can be seen that in Europe night-time glare has increased by 6.5% in less than 10 years (+10.4% in North America).

As for Lombardy, “it is certain that the loss of visibility of the starry sky does not spare Italy, given that we produce per capita the triple the light of the Germans and that the increase detected is due to the change from the yellow light of the sodium lamps to the white one of the LEDs. Which we had widely foreseen and denounced, remaining unheard of by those who wanted to change the lights with white LED ones”.

What to do, therefore, to be able to admire the spectacle of the stars of Saint Lawrence? There are still some dark oases, especially in mountain (Monte Maniva for Brescia) or le natural reservesor you can contact the astronomical observatories (18 in Lombardy): al “Serafino Zani” of Lumezzanefor example, two extraordinary openings are planned for 10 and 12 August for naked-eye observations of shooting stars.

