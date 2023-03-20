Sofia Sacchitelli, a medical student at the University of Genoa suffering from a rare form of heart cancer, died last night at the age of 23. In recent weeks she had become the symbol of the fight against rare diseases. She had also founded the “Sofia in the heart” association, created to raise funds for a scientific research project to improve the quality of care and expand the therapeutic offer for patients affected by her disease.

In recent days Sofia had been awarded the first gold medal of merit in the history of the University of Genoa. Sofia, on November 10, 2021, had discovered that she had cardiac angiosarcoma in the right atrium, a very aggressive tumor that affects one in 3 million people. “I asked the doctor, why me? And he replied: just bad luck – he said -. But I don’t want to feel sorry for myself, I want to do something useful.”

The president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, and the regional council expressed “profound condolences for the passing of Sofia Sacchitelli” clinging to the family. “On the occasion of March 8, International Women’s Day, her sister Ilaria had taken part in the non-stop marathon organized by the Liguria Region, to tell Sofia’s commitment, offering her testimony as a woman and speaking of the work that her sister carried forward for the development of our society”, recalls Toti.

“His legacy and his tenacity will never be forgotten, safe travels Sofia”, the message of the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci.

“The courage and steadfastness of Sofia – adds the president of the regional council, Gianmarco Medusei – have been and will be a point of reference for all those who, affected by a serious illness, are looking for support, a foothold to transform this tragedy into an opportunity for redemption and hope. Before Sofia, another Genoese woman, Rosanna Benzi, was for many years a formidable example of intelligence, strength to live, an anchor against suffering. The gratitude and admiration of all of Liguria goes to them forever”.