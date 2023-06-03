farewell to the paralyzed entrepreneur played by François Cluzet



Tgcom24 Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the entrepreneur who inspired the blockbuster film “Almost friends”, died at the age of 72 in Marrakech. To lend his face on the big screen in 2011 was the actor François Cluzet, co-star together with Omar Sy who played his caregiver. The film was one of the greatest successes of French cinema and made the story of Pozzo di Borgo known even outside the national borders.

The memory of the directors The directors of “Almost friends” Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, via Twitter, recalled the entrepreneur: “We have just learned with great sadness of the death of our friend Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. By agreeing to have his story adapted to ‘Intouchables’ (this is the French title of the film), has changed our lives and those of many vulnerable and fragile people”.

The true story Philippe Pozzo di Borgo had already told his tragic story in the autobiography “Le Second Souffle” (in Italian translated “The Devil Guardian”). After a paragliding accident Philippe was paralyzed from the neck down, but his resilience and attachment to his life greatly impressed the directors Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache. The couple then began working on a project that analyzed the synergistic relationship that had developed between Philippe Pozzo di Borgo and his Algerian caregiver Abdel Yasmin Sellou.

The caregiver Abdel: “He was a father to me” At the time of their first meeting, the entrepreneur was 43 years old and his assistant was 21 years old. Although they came from two very distant environments, that of the Parisian aristocracy and that of the suburbs, the alchemy between the two gave birth to a miraculous friendship. “We both overturned the destiny that seemed already written for us. He is much more than a friend to me, because he is also a father, a teacher, my angel”, Abdel said some time ago speaking of Philippe. The man had stopped working for Pozzo di Bprgo in 2005, but in all these years they had always remained in contact. See also Italian Tech Week 2021, Coletta's (InnovUp) appeal to Prime Minister Draghi: "Investing in startups and research"

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

