It was expected and arrived: it is the approval by the European Commission of faricimab, the first bispecific antibody for the eye, indicated for the treatment of wet or neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema (DME). Two conditions that alone affect 40 million people worldwide, and are among the main causes of blindness.

Macular degeneration: beware of the signs (and how to detect them) by Tiziana Moriconi April 19, 2022



Pharmacological innovation

Faricimab is innovative both in the mechanism of action and in the mode of administration, and therefore promises to revolutionize the lives of patients, lightening the therapeutic burden, also for caregivers and health systems. As a bispecific antibody, in fact, faricimab affects two targets: on the one hand it targets vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A), on the other angiopoietin 2 (Ang-2). This double mechanism of action allows to inhibit the growth of blood vessels and to stabilize them, reducing inflammation and improving the control and evolution of retinal pathologies. As shown by the clinical studies that led to its approval, in fact, over 60% of patients treated with faricimab managed to lengthen the treatment between one injection and the other up to four months, with clinical results comparable to those obtained with another anti-VEGF drug, administered every two months.

Age-related macular degeneration, new data on the drug that allows to reduce injections by Dario Rubino July 18, 2022



Fewer injections for patients

The reduction of injections with the same clinical efficacy – observed both for patients with diabetic macular edema and for those with macular degeneration, up to 33% less – represents a significant advantage for patients. “Many people with nAMD and DME struggle to keep up with the monthly intraocular injections and doctor visits required by current standards of care. Unfortunately, the sight of these patients is further jeopardized by inadequate treatment, ”commented Ramin Tadayoni, director of the ophthalmology department at the Lariboisière, Saint-Louis and Rothschild Hospitals in Paris, France, and president-elect of the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA). “For patients in Europe with these conditions, today’s approval offers for the first time in over a decade a new mechanism of action that could improve and protect vision with fewer injections over time.”

To date, 100,000 doses of the drug have already been distributed, and it has received approval in ten countries, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. After the approval of the European Commission, following the positive opinion expressed by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last July, discussions for approval are also open in other villages.