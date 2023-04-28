“Fascist”, the video of the protests

The visit of Giorgia Meloni a London not everyone liked it. The Italian premier was in Downing Street to meet the prime minister Rishi Sunak, when a group of protesters gathered in front of the door of number 10. The demonstrators exhibited chants and placards such as: “Meloni fascist“.





“Meloni fascist”, protesters in Downing Street

Migrant rights activists have gathered outside Downing Street Stand Up To Racismmonitored remotely by police officers.

The demonstrators displayed placards against the Italian premier: “No to fascist Meloni, refugee welcome“, but also: “Refugees in, Melons out“, all to the cry: “Giorgia out!”.

London, Downing Street. Giorgia Meloni met the British premier Rishi Sunak and was challenged by a group of activists who called her a “fascist”





At the end of the rally, as reconstructed by ‘Il Fatto Quotidiano’, the activists intoned “Hello beautiful“, a recurring popular song among the anti-fascists and recently recalled on the occasion of the Liberation Day on Tuesday 25 April.

The reason for the visit to London

Giorgia Meloni will stay in London on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 April for a agreement bilateral post-Brexit with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the subject of migrants and for the cooperation on the Tempest military fighter.

Maybe it can interest you Giorgia Meloni’s letter on April 25: “We are incompatible with fascism”. And celebrates the partisan “Renata”

On the table of the residence of the British premier, therefore, there is above all the collaboration between Italy and the United Kingdom on theUkraine and everything related to foreign policyincluding theAfrica and – underlines ‘Il Foglio’ – the Indo-Pacific.





The agreement could allow for greater dialogue with Brussels on many aspects. For tomorrow, Friday 28 April, however, a cultural tour is planned a Westminster and a visit to an exhibition dedicated to St. Francis of Assisi. On the same day, Giorgia Meloni will participate in a workshop on agri-food at the Italian embassy in the company of the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida.

According to the latest updates, the two prime ministers would have agreed on many aspects, in particular on the fight against traffickers and theclandestine immigration.

Maybe it can interest you In Naples posters of Meloni, La Russa, Valditara and Piantedosi upside down posted for April 25

Giorgia Meloni and on April 25th

Although two days have already passed, April 25 is still a hot topic in two respects.





The first concerns the posters posted in Naples depicting Giorgia Meloni, Ignatius LaRussa, Matteo Piantedosi e Joseph Vallettara turned upside down, a gesture later claimed by the Ex Opg ‘Je So’ Pazzo’ who explained: “Naples repudiates this government”.

Following the controversies that erupted after Ignazio La Russa’s statements on the Resistance, Giorgia Meloni broke her silence on 25 April with a letter sent to ‘Corriere della sera’, rejecting the accusations of fascism against the minister and recalling the values ​​of freedom and of democracywith a word for the partisan Paula Del Din.



