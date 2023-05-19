Fashion blogger reveals what’s hot

Bright colours, playful patterns, airy dresses and co. – in terms of fashion, summer is undoubtedly the most beautiful and exciting season! The fashion world never sleeps and it feels like new trend pieces appear every day that we would like to try out immediately. And have you already freshened up your wardrobe? If not, then you should definitely read on! The fashion blogger and fashion expert Andrea Funk has revealed to us which fashion trends will be big in summer 2023! Have fun reading and styling!

Fashion trends summer 2023: These looks are hip

There is hardly anything nicer than wallowing in the warm summer months. We don’t know about you, but we’re ready to ring in the most beautiful season of the year. The fashion trends in summer 2023 are more exciting and colorful than they have been for a long time and bring a breath of fresh air to our outfits after the long winter.

To our expert Andrea Funk Experienced fashion blogger and avid fashion enthusiast

Founder of the website Andysparkles.de

Link to website: andysparkles.de

Andrea Funk is a famous fashion blogger from Berlin and founded her website back in 2023. Since then she has over 70,000 followers and mainly blogs about the latest fashion trends as well as lifestyle, beauty, cooking and interiors. About 80% of the visitors to your blog come from Germany and the rest are spread across the USA, France, Austria, etc.

Boho-chic is making a comeback

The more eye-catching and colorful, the better – this is how we can easily describe the fashion trends in summer 2023. We no longer only wear the boho chic from the 70s at festivals, because the look is currently experiencing a huge comeback and is absolutely suitable for everyday use. Think of airy maxi skirts, trendy Roman sandals, playful fringes, etc. – sounds wonderful, doesn’t it?

Natural tones and muted colors such as white, cream, khaki, beige or olive are typical of the bohemian look. However, the style is less unusual than it was then and looks much more elegant. Individuality is very important in the boho trend and every woman can interpret the look in her own way. So if you are a free spirit and like to experiment with your outfits, then boho chic as a fashion trend for summer 2023 is what you need.

Bright colors are a must in spring

This spring we sing: colorful, colorful, colorful are all my clothes! Forget black, brown and co., because this season it’s welcome to shine. According to Andrea, bright colors are THE must-have for all fashionistas and our wardrobes would be inconceivable without them. The color blocking look in particular is becoming increasingly popular and immediately creates a wow appearance.

In order to create an exciting contrast, garments in different colors are combined with each other in the color blocking look. Pink pants with an orange blazer? Or green dress with yellow shoes? Anything you like is allowed. Admittedly, fashion trends require a bit of courage, but once you’ve dared, you won’t regret it. In order to slowly approach the look, rely on multicolored clothing items that are already in contrast to each other. When styling, just make sure the shades you choose match your skin tone and flatter your complexion.

Retro fashion from the 90s and 2000s

Everything that was hip at some point is coming back – at least as far as the fashion trends in summer 2023 are concerned. Numerous fashion designers have been inspired by the past decades for the coming season and brought the retro fashion from the late 90s and early 2000s back to life. No wonder – the decade is definitely considered legendary and has produced some iconic looks.

Casual baggy jeans, low-waist jeans, crop tops, denim overalls and slip dresses over T-shirts – 90s fashion is colourful, versatile and a real eye-catcher. Just remember Jennifer Aniston’s iconic looks in the cult series Friends or Britney Spears’ outfits – they serve as absolute fashion references for retro fashion.

Cowboy-Stiefel with Fransen

We have already revealed to you which trend sandals will move into our shoe closets in 2023. But if you’ve been scrolling through Instagram in the last few days, then you’ve probably noticed that cowboy boots with fringes are also one of the biggest fashion trends in summer 2023. Andrea is also looking forward to the new shoe trend and wears her cowboy boots up and down. Whether with jeans, skirts, dresses or shorts – the western boots can be styled in different ways to your heart’s content and give our outfits an exciting touch. Matching the season, we rely on models in bright colors and with playful patterns and embellishments.