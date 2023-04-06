Easter is upon us and with it the food, sweets and excesses: here is the diet that allows you to get back in shape immediately after the holiday.

During the holidays it is normal to indulge in extravagance, feast on sweets and all those foods that we would not normally eat, or at least not in these quantities. In particular the Easter it is an opportunity to be with the dearest loved ones, one’s family or one’s friends and, of course, to eat great dishes together. From North to South, everyone has their own traditions, but one thing is certain: food never fails.

Here is the paranoia of lose the progress made with the diet oh you gain a few pounds for eating too much it takes over and maybe prevents us from enjoying the holidays properly. How to do? Just get back in shape with this amazing three day diet: they will be enough to make you come back as good as new, in view of Easter.

The three day diet to get back in shape before Easter

You certainly can’t do miracles in three days, but what you can get is a total detox to eliminate the extra pounds and excess liquids, accumulated due to an unruly life and a failure to comply with diet and food regimes. It is a very strict style of nutrition that cannot be continued for more than a few days, without encountering serious long-term deficiencies. In general, if you want to embark on a completely different lifestyle and revolutionize your way of eating, it’s always a good idea to contact a specialist in the sector such as a dietician or nutritionist.

The diet is based on seasonal fruit and vegetables and a low fat and carbohydrate diet. An example of what the daily menu could be:

Breakfast

Green tea + dried fruit + low-fat plain yogurt

or

Skimmed Milk + Unsweetened Coffee + Oat Bran

or

Rice cakes + honey

Lunch

Bean sprouts + steamed barley + vegetables

or

Turkey breast + vegetables

or

Natural tuna + cherry tomatoes + 2 egg whites

Snack

Fresh or dried fruit or low-fat white yogurt

Cena

Grilled beef + vegetables

or

Baked sea bass + vegetables

or

Grilled chicken + vegetables

The secret is to always combine steamed or boiled or grilled seasonal vegetables with a lean protein such as white meat, fish or vegetable proteins. Packaged sweets, processed sugars and fats, alcohol and fried foods are prohibited.