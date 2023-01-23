If you want to get back in shape but don’t have much time for the gym, change your training method. More and more centers are now offering Fast Fitness, a new generation workout that not only helps you lose weight, but also instantly tones all your muscles, even the most difficult ones such as buttocks, waist and thighs. A method that from Germany first spread to Spain, France and Switzerland, and now also to Italy. It is based on electrostimulation – also known as EMS (Eelectrical muscle stimulation) – or electrical muscle stimulation: a form of electrotherapy in which the muscles are stimulated with electric current to contract in an intermittent but controlled way.

In one session it is possible to train up to 350 muscles in a synchronized way (even those that are not normally activated), more than double compared to a traditional workout, and in less than half the time: just 20 minutes of training equals about two hours of conventional gym.

How the session runs

You start by wearing a neoprene jacket, with a t-shirt and cotton tights underneath, which are usually provided by the center or gym. In this way the customer will have to wear only sneakers and socks. The jacket, connected via one or two cables to the device that generates and sends the impulses, is arranged so that the electrodes are positioned in strategic places on the body to produce the total contraction of the muscle group: the intensity is adjusted according to the user, who usually feels a kind of tickle. After placing the vest, the electrofitness session begins during which the clients will perform different exercises such as working with dumbbells, doing sit-ups, steps, jogging, balance exercises and push-ups, etc. The sessions are always directed by a personal trainer who will indicate the exercise to be performed at all times.

In 20 minutes the body burns about 2500 calories

The sessions last 20 minutes, of which the first 5 minutes of warm-up and the last 5 minutes of relaxation. The actual workout begins with cardiovascular exercises, followed by strength exercises, and concludes again with cardiovascular exercises. Two sessions per week are recommended, as results are seen after 4 or 6 sessions. Approximately 2500 calories are burned in each session because energy expenditure is very high during training, but also after, and for the following three days. Why does the body burn so many calories? For the increased oxygen consumption that occurs due to the intense work of maintaining the basal metabolic system at higher levels than usual.

What are the benefits?

Electrofitness allows you to lose weight as it increases the basal metabolic rate and at the same time muscle tone, unlike what happens following a diet alone, in which muscle and skin tone is lost. Fights cellulite, as it eliminates toxins and fatty tissue in the first layers of the skin by increasing oxygenation and circulation. Fights flaccidity, strengthens muscles, increases muscle mass and strength, tones buttocks and strengthens the abdomen, reduces fat volume, improves posture, tones the body during pregnancy, reduces stress and anxiety. Furthermore, by working the pelvic floor, it helps to recover after childbirth, as well as treating urinary incontinence. Obviously, to obtain all these results, it is essential to follow a correct diet and to train with a certain perseverance and commitment.

How much? And where to do it in Naples?

Depending on the plan chosen, the cost of a session can vary between 35 and 45 euros. It is certainly more expensive than a gym membership, but cheaper than a session with a personal trainer. Among the centers in Naples that offer this type of training, we recommend: