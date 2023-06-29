Fast metabolism diet to lose weight with the help of friendly foods. Here are the pros and cons of Cook

1 / 8 : The fast-metabolism diet is taking over Hollywood

The fast metabolism diet is the diet developed by the American nutritionist Haylie Pomroy. It is a diet whose purpose is to lose excess fat. To achieve the goal, we get help from some particular foods that are able to raise the metabolism. But what is metabolism? We could say that it is a sort of «thermostat». Raising the metabolism means raising our body’s thermostat, leading the body to burn more to produce more heat. This diet promises, precisely, to raise the metabolism (many speak of “accelerate” the metabolism, but the correct term is precisely to raise, just like a thermostat). And he conquered stars of the caliber of Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, artfully modeling their bodies (famous for being sinuous and toned). But not the nutritionists who, as we will see later, have many reservations: too many kilos in a short time. The promise of the fast metabolism diet is, in fact, to help you lose up to ten kg in four weeks. In addition to burning fat, Pomroy guarantees a shock to the metabolism such as to ensure that, even when we no longer follow this diet slavishly – which must only be observed for four consecutive weeks, no more -, the body will be able to burn more calories. The interesting thing about this diet is that, in order to lose weight, it offers as an ally what is usually considered enemy number one: food.

The program is divided into three phases, which repeat on a weekly basis, for a total of four weeks. It is mandatory to eat five meals a day, absolutely. Let’s see step by step the phases of this food journey, starting from friendly foods. And arriving at those «enemies», as such to be avoided.

Since it is a flash diet, even the Ministry of Health – in addition to the many nutrition experts – absolutely advise against it. We also remind you that in following any diet, you must always consult a specialist who will suggest the best dietary path, taking into consideration age, gender, profession, lifestyle in general. Do-it-yourself when it comes to diets is never contemplated.

