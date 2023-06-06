Fast walk to lose weight, how many km a day to do: extraordinary results

Fast walk to lose weight, let’s see together how many km you should do a day to lose weight: magnificent results.

Here we are now: summer is really one step away and the swimsuit test is around the corner. This particular moment of the year always scares everyone: in fact, it is difficult to arrive prepared.

Over the long winter and after so many spring holidays, most people neglected their workouts and ate a lot. Nothing to worry about: get back in shape it is certainly not an impossible mission. However, prudence, perseverance and above all motivation are enough.

You don’t need very difficult exercises or strenuous and heavy repetitions, but you don’t need to overlook the details. To lose weight, almost everyone always thinks about running: in reality, according to some important studies, the effects of brisk walking are truly remarkable. But how many km to do per day to immediately achieve excellent results? The answer is shocking.

Brisk walking, how many km to do per day: amazing results

In recent times, surprising techniques for working on one’s body are depopulating especially on the web: the tabata methodfor example, has become famous in every corner of the planet.

Brisk walking, however, would be a greatly underrated practice. In principle, fitness walking takes place at 6/7 km per hour and it is suitable for everyone. According to studies, it improves mobility and muscle endurance, improves blood circulation, relieves tension and stimulates the nervous system.

According to what is written on the World Health Organization website, a person to stay healthy and not gain weight should cover 7 kilometers a day. Several studies have explained that even less is enough, but one thing is certain: add 1km of brisk walking per day stimulates the metabolism and improves the overall picture. For estimates, 45 to 55 kcal are burned in one km of brisk walking.



Exercise is too important to the human body: working out shouldn’t be the exception. Everyone knows their own body and knows when to stop: never exaggerate in fact to avoid the risk of injury and not to make the situation worse. Even the squat, for example, is practiced throughout Italy but many people get their approach wrong: we have already seen how to perform this fantastic exercise perfectly. With a lot of willpower and with the right motivations, it is possible to achieve goals in a short time but remember one important thing: there are no miraculous methods, in fact you need to work.

