Fasting blood sugar: what it is and how to test it

Il fasting blood sugar test – as its name suggests – is a test that measures the level of glucose (sugar) in the blood after a night, or in a condition of prolonged fasting. The test may involve a finger prick or a blood draw from a vein. Let’s try to find out more!

What is a blood sugar test?

Let’s start in order and remember how the blood sugar test is a blood test that mainly serves to detect diabetes by measuring the level of glucose (sugar) in the blood.

There are two main types of blood sugar tests.

the first is the capillary blood sugar test, in which a healthcare worker collects a drop of blood, usually from a finger prick. The tests involve the use of a test strip and a glucometer, which indicates your blood sugar level within seconds.

the second is the test of venous blood sugar (plasma): in this case a healthcare professional takes a blood sample from a vein (venipuncture). Glucose testing done in this way is usually part of a larger blood panel.

In addition to this, as per the protagonist of our today’s study, doctors often also request a fasting blood sugar test to check for diabetes. Because food consumption affects blood sugar, fasting blood sugar tests show a more accurate picture of baseline blood sugar.

There is also a home blood sugar test (done with a glucometer) for people with diabetes. People with type 1 diabetes, in particular, need to monitor their blood sugar several times a day to effectively manage the condition. Another option is continuous glucose monitoring devices.

What is blood glucose (sugar) and why is it important to control it?

Glucose (sugar) comes mainly from carbohydrates contained in the foods and drinks consumed and is our main source of energy: the blood serves to transport glucose to all the cells of the body so that they can use it as energy for the body’s activities .

Well, in order for the blood glucose level to remain at a suitable level, there are various processes that our body activates. .

When is a blood sugar test necessary?

There are three main reasons why you may need a blood sugar test.

The first case is the most common: the treating doctor may have ordered a routine blood test (the basic metabolic panel) or the complete metabolic panel, which also includes a blood sugar test (even in fasting conditions). ).

Secondly, they may have complained of typical symptoms of high or low blood sugar, which could therefore indicate diabetes or another condition.

Again, testing may be required if you are taking long-term medications that affect blood sugar levels, such as corticosteroids, in order to monitor blood glucose levels.

Of course, the most common use of a blood sugar test is type 2 diabetes screening, which is a pretty common condition. Especially in people who are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, the doctor may ask you to undergo periodic routine tests.

Where to take the blood sugar test?

Blood sugar testing can be done in all healthcare laboratories with the use of a glucometer and test strip, which can show your blood sugar result in seconds.

How to prepare for a fasting blood sugar test?

If your doctor has ordered a fasting blood sugar test, you should not eat or drink anything except water (fasting) for eight to ten hours before the test. If your blood sugar test is part of a basic or comprehensive metabolic panel, you may need to fast for several hours before the blood test.

How is a blood sugar test performed?

During the venous glucose test, or blood sampling, the patient will be made to sit in a chair: the healthcare professional will evaluate an easily accessible vein, usually on the inside of the arm, on the other side of the elbow. Once the vein is located, it cleans and disinfects the area. Then, a small needle will be inserted into your vein to take a blood sample.

After inserting the needle, a small amount of blood will be collected in a test tube, and once the desired amount of blood for the test has been obtained, the needle will be removed and a small gauze will be applied to stop the blood.

During the capillary blood sugar test we will instead proceed with a small prick on the finger.

In any case, remember that blood tests are a very common and essential part of medical tests and screenings, free of risks.

What are normal glucose levels in a blood test?

And normal fasting glucose level for a person without diabetes it is between 70 and 99 mg/dL (3.9-5.5 mmol/L). Values ​​between 50 and 70 mg/dL (2.8 to 3.9 mmol/L) for people without diabetes can also be considered normal.

What does a high blood glucose level mean?

If your fasting blood glucose level is between 100 and 125 mg/dL (5.6-6.9 mmol/L), it usually means that you have prediabetes: people who fall into this category have up to 50% chance of developing type 2 diabetes in the next 5-10 years. However, you can take steps to prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. If your fasting blood glucose level is 126 mg/dL (7.0 mmol/L) or higher on more than one occasion, it usually means you have diabetes.

In either case, your doctor will likely order a glycated hemoglobin (A1c) test before diagnosing prediabetes or diabetes, to indicate your average blood sugar over a few months.

Should I be concerned if my fasting blood sugar test shows high or low results?

If your blood test results reveal high or low glucose levels, it does not necessarily mean you have a medical condition. Other factors, such as certain medications or not fasting as prescribed, can in fact affect levels. There may also have been an error in the collection, transportation, or processing of the test.

That’s why healthcare providers typically rely on more than a single blood sugar test to diagnose diabetes or another condition.

