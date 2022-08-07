According to studies, the fasting diet does not always work, on the contrary, it often causes the opposite effects, leading to obesity and serious health damage.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

Diets that have fasting as a principle, in reality, are useful above all to a few people, perhaps to those who already have their own weight and therefore do not need to lose weight. People who, on the other hand, are on a low-calorie diet to lose weight, should stay away from certain diets. Why are some people always hungry and unable to lose weight?

It is a neurological question. Leptin is the hormone produced by fat cells, this has the task of providing information to the brain about the amount of reserves accumulated in the body. When reserves are running low, try the sense of hunger. In a low-calorie diet, leptin is activated even a few minutes after a meal, decreasing its levels.

New discoveries: fight obesity starting from the neurons of the brain

The phenomenon of hunger does not only involve the hormone and the brain, but all of it endocrine system, thus also including the adrenal and pituitary glands. These glands secrete another hormone, corticosterone, which is linked to energy and stress levels based on food consumption.

In this process, the brain neurons, which send impulses that increase or reduce the sense of appetite. People who are perpetually hungry, such as those who are on a diet or who are obese, have these neurons in constant function.

But obesity, which in the most developed societies is recognized as one of the most burdensome diseases of 2000, involves numerous health disorders. These include diabetes, heart disease, stroke, permanent disabilities and much more. Researchers from the University of Cologne have experimented with a new approach in the treatment of this pathology.

The discovery of the team of researchers from the University of Cologne

Obesity is not fought only with the right drugs, without counting the willpower of the person, but by acting on nerve cells of the hypothalamus. These cells control the release of endogenous lysophospholipids, in turn stimulating the functions of the brain and awakening the sense of hunger.

Diets that include fasting, therefore, if they initially make you lose weight, later they produce more corticosterone, stimulating hunger more. Fasting alarms the whole organism, starting with the brain. For this reason, they are strongly discouraged all do-it-yourself diets that involve some form of fasting, even intermittent fasting.

These not only do not make you lose weight, but on the contrary, they make the situation worse, condemning obesity. Diets are inadequate and even dangerous, because they can cause serious damage to the body, especially in people with diabetes or cardiovascular disease. The results achieved by the Cologne team are important, because, in the future, they could be taken as a basis for developing neurological and psychiatric therapies with which to fight obesity.