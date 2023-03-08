© Getty Images/Tara Moore/Stone

Fasting is considered a healthy measure to relieve the body, lose weight and consciously deal with the topic of nutrition. Uncontrolled fasting, not medically supervised However, therapeutic fasting or a zero diet can have side effects and in certain cases even become dangerous. What happens in the body when fasting and who should not fast?

What is the effect of fasting?

Fasting is often said to have a detoxifying effect. Certain toxins and waste products of the metabolism (so-called “slags”) should get out of the body better and faster by not eating. So far, however, there has been no scientific evidence either for this process or for the presence of “slags”.

Some people also aim to lose weight through fasting. However, weight reduction is not the focus of fasting, but is only a positive side effect. If you want to achieve long-term weight reduction, you should also change your diet in the long term after fasting. This includes a high-fiber but low-fat diet that fills you up and slowly but surely breaks down the fat reserves. Otherwise, the dreaded “yo-yo effect” threatens after the end of the fasting cure.

However, therapeutic fasting can at least be an impulse for a change in lifestyle. The positive experiences of a therapeutic fasting cure can help to make your entire lifestyle more health-conscious and to change eating habits in the long term.

The change in metabolism and hormone balance during therapeutic fasting is also accompanied by psychological changes. Mentioned are feelings of increased alertness and the ability to concentrate, as well as increased well-being.

Therapeutic fasting is usually carried out under medical supervision in fasting clinics. As mild side effects can have low blood pressure (hypotension), tiredness, dizziness, lack of concentration, increased sensitivity to cold and dry skin occur. Body and bad breath as well as menstrual disorders have also been observed. The unpleasant odor is caused by the elimination of ketones in the air we breathe and in sweat. This occurs when fat is burned. Particularly thorough personal and oral hygiene can help here. The side effects mentioned usually normalize in the course of fasting.

stronger side effects, that can occur from fasting are:

acidosis: The acetone that is produced as the fasting period increases causes hyperacidity, acidosis, and the unpleasant odor due to the excretion of ketone bodies in the urine and in the air we breathe. This process inhibits the kidney’s ability to excrete uric acid, leading to an increase in the concentration of uric acid in the blood serum.

The acetone that is produced as the fasting period increases causes hyperacidity, acidosis, and the unpleasant odor due to the excretion of ketone bodies in the urine and in the air we breathe. This process inhibits the kidney’s ability to excrete uric acid, leading to an increase in the concentration of uric acid in the blood serum. Elevated uric acid levels: People whose uric acid levels are already elevated (those affected by hyperuricemia) should not fast because of the risk of an acute gout attack.

People whose uric acid levels are already elevated (those affected by hyperuricemia) should not fast because of the risk of an acute gout attack. protein breakdown: Furthermore, the brain can only use the ketone bodies after a few days of fasting for several days. Therefore, in the initial phase of fasting, the organism increasingly breaks down the body’s own protein from the skeletal and heart muscles (about 75 grams per day) in order to form glucose from the amino acids (gluconeogenesis).

Are there dangerous side effects of fasting?

Muscle breakdown of the heart muscle, the myocardium, is particularly dangerous. This health consequence can arise due to the breakdown of the body’s own protein during fasting. Fasting is therefore not without risk, especially if you have heart problems. If you lose weight very quickly, even with a certain protein intake, there can be a considerable mobilization of body protein from the myocardium. This applies above all to people with a normal weight or only slightly overweight, who lose more lean body mass, i.e. muscles, when fasting than people who are very overweight.

Long-term fasting (more than five days) is also of concern due to the lack of essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Prolonged fasting should therefore be carried out under professional guidance.

Fasting can also lead to hypoglycemia in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. Symptoms of low blood sugar include palpitations, headaches and mental confusion.

Who is not allowed to fast?

Even though most adults tolerate fasting well, certain groups of people should avoid fasting for health reasons. Should not fast at all:

Pregnant and lactating women

People with certain heart, liver or kidney diseases

cancer sufferers

Kinder

people with eating disorders

people with hyperthyroidism

people with addictions

dementia sufferers

The following people should only fast under medical supervision because of the risk of side effects:

people who are severely overweight

people with depressive illnesses

People with type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus or hepatitis

People who have recently recovered from a serious illness

People with duodenal or stomach ulcers

Basically: If you have any doubts about your health suitability or notice any unusual or severe side effects while fasting, you should always consult a doctor.

Updated: 02/14/2023



Author: German Society for Nutrition; Nathalie Blanck