Do you also plan to avoid certain foods or alcohol during Lent? The nutritionist Prof. Claus Leitzmann explains what happens in the body when you abstain.

Lent begins on February 22 this year. According to a study, most people resolve to avoid alcohol, sweets or meat in the 40 days leading up to Easter – often with the aim of improving their health and losing a few kilos.

How can this be successful? Nutritionist Prof. Dr. Claus Leitzmann and nutritionist Dr. Petra Bracht answer in her Book “Clear Text Weight Loss” the most important questions about weight loss.

In an interview, Prof. Leitzmann explains the advantages of fasting and what happens in the body when we do without food.

What method do you recommend for Lent?

Prof. Dr. Claus Leitzman: It depends on what you want to achieve. The classic fasting of one to four weeks without food or with few calories in liquid form is mainly followed for health reasons, and you can lose one to two kilos a week.

The form and length of fasting must be discussed individually, and in the case of illness also with doctors who have experience with fasting.

In order to lose a few extra pounds on the side, periodic or interval fasting, which consists of two phases, is recommended. In the first phase you can eat within 8 hours, the remaining 16 hours is “fasted”. This method is easiest to carry out if you only eat from midday and finish your last meal before 8 p.m. For breakfast lovers or if this timing is not compatible with working hours, the meal phase can be extended to ten hours. There is also the option to eat only once a day.

What happens in our body when we fast?

Intermittent fasting is a corrective in which the metabolism changes and the body cleanses, comparable to a “major cleaning”. The body uses up the stored carbohydrates in the first two days. Autophagy is then initiated, a sophisticated recycling system in the body that rids the cells of harmful waste such as aged or non-functioning cell components.

These are surrounded by a shell and broken down by enzymes, which are returned to the cell to rebuild healthy cell components. Moderate exercise such as walking and relaxation exercises as well as dancing or gardening are recommended accompanying activities.

How do you deal with cravings for greasy, sweet or other unhealthy foods?

These products decide whether intermittent fasting is healthy or actually leads to weight loss. Because very fatty, sweet or salty products are not only unhealthy, they also cause food intake beyond hunger. That’s not how you lose weight.

Therefore, avoiding these products is a prerequisite for success. To resist cravings, drinking a glass of water, talking on the phone, doing some stretching, getting some fresh air, or otherwise distracting yourself will help.

Overall, a certain amount of patience and willpower, or as it used to be called discipline, is required. If you really want to lose weight, you have the energy to be successful.

Aside from losing weight, what are the other benefits of fasting?

Anyone who has ever fasted successfully can confirm that after just one day there are positive effects that are perceived as a gain. Breathing becomes more intense, heart rate and blood pressure are lowered, digestion becomes less problematic and sleep becomes deeper.

Overall, a pleasant state of mind, a zest for life and an urge for physical activity spread. This results in new contacts, maybe even new friendships, all important for more joie de vivre.

Is permanent intermittent fasting healthy or should you do it regularly for a few weeks?

The health effects are primarily dependent on the composition of the meals. We therefore recommend a wholesome, plant-based diet. The longer this is practiced in connection with intermittent fasting, the more lasting the effects are, because the body adapts to this new rhythm.

Anyone who doesn’t want to or can’t adapt to intermittent fasting on a permanent basis will still benefit from a lifelong, wholesome, plant-based diet.

Are there people for whom intermittent fasting is not suitable?

Intermittent fasting is actually suitable for everyone. Exceptions are children and adults with particular difficulties in eating or with metabolic disorders that are not compatible with a 16-hour fasting phase. In these cases, you should consult a doctor and clarify whether the fasting method is good.

This article was written by (ncz/spot)