Fasting with food? Barbara Becker reveals how “fake fasting” works

Fasting is usually accompanied by abstinence from food. But that doesn’t have to be the case, says Barbara Becker. In the interview she talks about her book “Five Days Only” and explains how fake fasting works.

Fitness expert Barbara Becker got her penchant for a balanced diet from her mother. Just like the idea for her latest book. “My mother started fasting when she was 50 to get her osteoarthritis under control. Since then she has fasted once or twice a year. I didn’t think I could do it myself at first – without any food,” says Barbara Becker (56), who has lived in the sunny US state of Florida for many years.

But the emphasis here is on “first”, because the ex-wife of tennis star Boris Becker (55) was somehow fascinated by the idea of ​​fasting. While doing research, she came across the book “The Longevity Diet” (in English: “Eat yourself young”) by the cell biologist and age researcher Valter Longo. Her attention was caught by the chapter “False fasting”. She liked the idea of ​​fasting but not having to give up food completely. And that’s how the idea for her five-day mock fasting program came about.

Barbara Becker: “Perseverance pays off”

But while scientist Longo has a package of ready-made meals for the five-day false fast, Barbara relies on fresh and healthy meals for her “Five Days Only” program – three times a day. “It’s not such an abrupt thing,” says Barbara, adding that she not only created the recipes with the help of co-author and nutritionist Franca Mangiameli, but also together with friends.

Of course, you can’t eat as much as you like. All portions are strictly weighed. But perseverance should pay off, according to Barbara. She herself loses “usually three to four kilograms” during the cure, which she does several times a year.