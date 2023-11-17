Fat Lies – Health Education

In mid-July 2023, a certain Dr. Simon Goddek[1] a remarkable statement on Twitter[2]:

“…demonization of saturated fats. Saturated fats have been claimed to cause heart attacks since the 1960s.

Although we’ve been eating lard and butter for thousands of years, these good fats have been replaced by inflammatory omega-6 fatty acids. “Trust the science,” they said!”

This statement was accompanied by a graphic:

The graph shows that the consumption of butter and lard has fallen dramatically. Margarine and shortening, on the other hand, appear to have replaced butter and lard.

Shortening generally refers to hydrogenated vegetable fat, the fats of which are obtained from plants. As vegetable oils, these fats are liquid at room temperature, while saturated fats are usually solid at room temperature, see butter.

Some of these vegetable fats/vegetable oils contain high amounts of omega-6 fatty acids, which have an inflammatory character and can therefore be crucial for the development of arteriosclerosis.

Although these omega-6 fatty acids are unsaturated fatty acids, excessive dietary intake, as is the case with modern diets, is counterproductive to health.

Another disadvantage of hydrogenated vegetable fats is the resulting trans fatty acids:

Margarine is a main source of trans fatty acids, which, like omega-6 fatty acids, have a pro-inflammatory nature and thus increase the risk of arteriosclerosis, stroke and heart attack.

In contrast, there are the “bad” saturated fats:

This article cites and discusses several studies that contradict the common assumption that saturated fats have negative cardiovascular consequences. A particularly “crass” case of a study is this „ Re-evaluation of the traditional diet-heart hypothesis: analysis of recovered data from Minnesota Coronary Experiment (1968-73)“[3].

It’s crazy because the results of the study were kept secret. The study was conducted from 1968-1973 as a randomized, double-blind, controlled trial with over 9,000 participants. The results were “rediscovered” in 2016 and published by a different team of authors.

The study showed that the group that received unsaturated fatty acids to lower cholesterol levels had a significantly increased risk of mortality compared to the comparison group.

Dismantling a myth?

Published on “Healthline” in February 2020[4] An interesting contribution to five studies on saturated fat that should put a myth to rest. The article was published again revised in June 2023.

The corresponding links to the studies are included in the article. Here are the results of the five studies:

Study 1

The study showed that reducing total saturated fat consumption can reduce the risk of cardiovascular events by about 17%, but has no effect on the risk of dying from heart disease or other causes.

Specifically, replacing some saturated fats with polyunsaturated fats in the diet resulted in a 21% lower risk of cardiovascular events, while replacing saturated fats with carbohydrates was associated with a 16% lower risk.

Conclusion: People who reduced their saturated fat intake had just as high a risk of dying from heart disease and other causes as those who ate more saturated fat.

A partial replacement of saturated fats with polyunsaturated fats or nutrient-dense carbohydrates, such as: However, some foods, such as whole grains, may be beneficial for heart health and disease prevention.

My conclusion: Unsaturated fatty acids are only beneficial if it is ensured that they do not oxidize prematurely, which can only be guaranteed by a high proportion of antioxidants.

Study 2

Total saturated fat intake has not been linked to a higher risk of heart disease. However, certain foods high in saturated fat had different effects on heart disease risk.

For example, every 1% increase in total energy intake from yogurt or cheese was associated with a 7% and 2% lower risk of heart disease, respectively. Conversely, increased consumption of red meat and butter were associated with a 7% and 2% higher risk of heart disease, respectively.

Conclusion: Although total saturated fat intake does not affect heart disease risk, certain foods high in saturated fat may have different effects on heart health.

For this reason, researchers point out that it is important to consider the overall composition of foods rather than just focusing on the individual nutrients they contain.

Study 3

Higher blood levels of pentadecanoic acid and heptadecanoic acid were associated with a lower risk of heart disease but not death. Blood levels of trans-palmitoleic acid have not been linked to the risk of heart disease or death.

Conclusion: Consuming larger amounts of saturated fat from dairy products may be associated with a lower risk of heart disease.

However, more studies are needed as researchers note that the biomarkers used in this study did not distinguish between specific types of dairy products, each of which may have a different impact on heart disease risk.

Study 4

The study found no association between total saturated fat intake or consumption of specific saturated fats — such as myristic acid, lauric acid, palmitic acid and stearic acid — and the risk of heart disease.

The study also found that replacing saturated fats with other macronutrients in the diet had no effect on the risk of heart disease.

Conclusion: Saturated fat intake was not associated with a higher risk of heart disease.

Additionally, researchers found no benefit to consuming other macronutrients instead of saturated fats, suggesting that a low-fat diet may not be necessary to prevent heart disease.

Study 5

Increased consumption of saturated fat was not associated with a higher risk of heart disease or death and was associated with lower rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

In addition, moderate carbohydrate intake (41-43% of total daily calorie intake) was associated with the lowest risk of heart disease but had no effect on the risk of death.

Conclusion: In women, saturated fat consumption does not increase the risk of heart disease or death and may be associated with a lower risk of other diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Final Verdict: Reducing saturated fat consumption has no effect on the risk of heart disease or death. Saturated fats from certain food sources may have different effects on the risk of heart disease. Replacing saturated fatty acids with polyunsaturated fatty acids may reduce the risk of cardiovascular events, but results are inconsistent.

A few more studies

In 2016, a paper appeared in the BMJ that examined the connection between LDL and mortality in the older population via a meta-analysis.[5]

A total of 19 studies with over 68,000 participants were analyzed. The analysis showed that there appears to be an inverse association between mortality and LDL cholesterol. Or in other words: the higher the LDL, the lower the mortality.

The authors write that this finding does not agree with the cholesterol hypothesis, where LDL in particular is said to be a trigger for atherosclerosis.

Again the “British Medical Journal” with a paper from 2020.[6]

This is also about LDL and the connection with mortality, this time in Denmark. The authors conclude that in the general population, high and low levels of LDL are associated with an increased risk of mortality. The lowest risk of mortality was at a concentration of 3.6 millimoles per liter (140 mg/deciliter).

In 2021, a Chinese study was published that examined the connection between cholesterol intake and overall mortality.[7]

These authors also saw increased mortality when cholesterol intake was too high or too low. According to their statements, the relationship was in the form of a U-shaped curve, with the lowest mortality occurring at an intake of 328 mg per day.

Conclusion

The scientific literature, as well as the popular science literature, is generating more and more serious evidence that the statement quoted at the beginning of Dr. Goddek on the demonization of saturated fatty acids certainly corresponds to reality.

This is also supported by the fact that, despite the usual “medical breakthroughs”, mortality from cardiovascular diseases is still number 1 in death statistics.

And number 3 in this statistic is conventional medicine, which promotes this myth:

Sources:

This post was created on November 7th, 2023.

