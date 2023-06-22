Fatal heart attacks almost always occur on this day of the week – watch out for these signs

It is the “cursed day” for the heart, when the highest number of fatal heart attacks is recorded. These are the alarm bells to watch out for.

What is behind this higher frequency of fatal heart attacks on a particular day of the week? Experts put forward some hypotheses, let’s see what it is.

The cardiovascular diseases I’m a real one health emergency. Suffice it to say that every year more people die in Italy 230 thousand peoplecut short by ischemia, heart attacks, heart and cerebrovascular diseases.

A fact that makes cardiovascular disease the number one enemy for public health, being the leading cause of death in our country. In fact, according to Istat 2017 data, they are responsible for the 35.8% of all deaths (32.5% in males and 38.8% in females). For Eurostat (in the 2020 report), the percentage of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke is even higher: 44%.

A figure that far exceeds the deaths caused by Covid which in the year of the pandemic turned out to be the third cause of death (439,000 deaths against the 1.7 million lives lost by cardiovascular diseases).

In the pandemic, the problem has even worsened. Not just for i fewer checks, starting with the missed diagnoses. The problem is that during the health crisis caused by the Covid lifestyles have also worsened. Meanwhile, i smokers (+10% compared to pre-pandemic), but the sedentary lifestyle (also due to the spread of smart working). Not to mention that thedrug use it exploded in this period.

What is the “accursed day” for fatal heart attacks

In short, everyone factors that heavily affect lifestyle and which, over time, lead to problems for our heart. Just the lifestyle or, more precisely, the daily routine could explain why thestart of the week is also the time when the most fatal heart attacks are recorded.

Why? It seems that the typical weekend routine changes are at the origin of this higher incidence. This is what emerges from the results of a research presented during the British Cardiovascular Society Conference. According to the study, the most serious forms of heart attack strike the most on a specific day: of Monday, at the beginning of the working week.

The investigation was conducted by doctors del Belfast Health and Social Care Trust he was born in Royal College of Surgeons. The researchers analyzed data on 10,528 Irish patients who came to hospital between 2013 and 2018 with STEMI (acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction) symptoms. This is the most serious form of heart attack and occurs when a main coronary artery is completely blocked.

Because the most deadly heart attacks occur on Mondays

How do you explain that Monday is there “black day” of heart attacks? Some clues are provided by some previous studies. Which suggest that the “Black Monday” (o he “Blue Monday”) of the heart could originally have an indirect cause. That is the return to work and the fact that, after relaxing over the weekend, our body is forced to suddenly adapt to the sleep-wake rhythm of weekdays. In short, the change of pace after festive relaxation can prove fatal for our heart.

Blame the busted rhythm between weekend and return to work so? At the base of the “Curse of Monday” could there be changes of pace for the heart, with the abrupt transition from moments of celebration to moments of work?

Scientists are still well far from providing a comprehensive explanation to the phenomenon of “Black Monday”. As mentioned, some research associates heart problems on Monday with the circadian rhythm, that kind of biological clock which, among other things, regulates our body’s sleep-wake cycle.

More deadly heart attacks at the beginning of the week: causes yet to be investigated

“We found a strong statistical correlation between the start of the work week and the incidence of STEMI”. This was stated by cardiologist Jack Laffan, leading the research at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. It is not the first time that this data has emerged, but there is still no univocal explanation. “The cause is probably multifactorial»the Belfast cardiologist points out. “However”adds Laffan, “Based on what we know from previous studies, it is reasonable to assume a circadian element».

As noted by Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, Chief Medical Officer of the British Heart Foundation (BHF), being able to understand why more serious heart attacks are more likely to occur on certain days of the week is important. Intact “It could help doctors better understand this deadly condition so we can save more lives in the future.”

During the holidays we die more from heart problems

According to a study that appeared on Circulation (the medical journal peer-reviewed official organ of theAmerican Heart Associationthe most authoritative internationally in the field of cardiovascular research) le holidays are critical times for the heart.

Indeed, research has shown that cardiac mortality is highest in the months of December and January. In particular the peak daily mortality from heart disease coincides with Christmas and New Year’s days, American cardiologists found out. The results of their survey show that the last week of December experiences the highest number of heart attacks compared to other times of the year. In fact, the Christmas / New Year holidays represent a risk factor for cardiac (and non-cardiac) mortality.

American researchers also speak of a multiplicity of explanations for the fact that more people die of heart problems in this period. These include the greater frequency of respiratory diseases in winter (often linked to heart disease), the increase in particulate pollution always in winter, the delays in seeking medical treatment so as not to interrupt the holidays. But there could also be changes in routine, particularly the emotional stress associated with the holidays (although the link to heart attacks from US data appears not to be as strong).

