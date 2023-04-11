Home Health Father and daughter attacked by a four man commando. He reacts and foils the robbery
Health

Father and daughter attacked by a four man commando. He reacts and foils the robbery

by admin
Father and daughter attacked by a four man commando. He reacts and foils the robbery

They were on their way home when, just outside the front door, they were attacked by four men, including one armed with a pistol. The bandits, however, would not have been able to hit the target, shocked by the reaction of one of the people stormed. The victims of the attempted robbery are father and daughter.

The assault

The coup took place around 7.30 pm in via Melchiorre Gioia 108 in Milan. From an initial reconstruction by the Flying Office policemen, the group would have waited for their return to block them: two of them stopped their 27-year-old daughter and the other two went up to the apartment with the 54-year-old man who, however, would have reacted and made the two escape. The other two men, who were with their daughter, tried to escape, not seeing the two accomplices return. They were though blocked and arrested by agents alerted by a call to 112.

Retrieved the gun

They turn out to be two Italians with precedents. She was also found the gun probably used during the attempted robbery which, from a database check, turns out to have been stolen. The search for the other two robbers is underway.

See also  Refused to pay tuition, players write fully automatic scripts to run "GT7" to make money | 4Gamers

You may also like

Kassenärzte boss Gassen calls for an emergency room...

Benfica-Inter report cards: Bastoni heroic, Lukaku does not...

Psychosomatic symptoms and their treatment > – Guide

Flu, WHO confirms the death of the first...

disconcerted, who shows up at the San Raffaele

Travel trend 2023: Southeast Europe / travel preparations...

the single party nailed by money, rivalry and...

The double disease – medicine and health, medical...

Medicines lacking in Italy, in April the availability...

Stay flexible for life: Day of the joints...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy