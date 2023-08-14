Father and his three children die of cancer – a rare syndrome is to blame

A harrowing case from Brazil: Régis Feitosa Mota, a 53-year-old real estate agent, dies of cancer. Before that, he lost his three children – also to cancer. Between 2016 and 2023 he received a total of three cancer diagnoses. The last diagnosis, in January 2023, revealed multiple myeloma that had spread to the bones.

Li-Fraumeni syndrome increases the risk of cancer – and is hereditary

His brother confirmed the loss and mentioned that Régis carried the rare Li-Fraumeni syndrome. The syndron ensures that men have a 70 percent chance and women even a 90 percent chance of developing cancer. In addition, the predisposition to the syndrome is 50 percent inherited.

The tragic streak of cancer began in 2018 with the loss of Régis’ daughter Beatriz, who died of leukemia at the age of 10. His son Pedro, who died in 2020 at the age of 22, also suffered from several episodes of cancer, including a brain tumor. Shortly thereafter, his second daughter, Anna Carolina, died of cancer at the age of only 25. She was treated for leukemia as a child.

Now Régis also lost the fight against cancer

Régis Feitosa Mota has been battling his own cancer for the past few months. But despite his best efforts, a planned bone marrow transplant was canceled due to altered test results. His strength and determination were impressive, writes Régis’ brother on Facebook. In the end, however, he lost the battle with cancer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

