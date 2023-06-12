Home » Father and son died in the Neapolitan area, murder-suicide hypothesis
Health

Father and son died in the Neapolitan area, murder-suicide hypothesis

by admin

A 79-year-old father allegedly killed his 54-year-old son and then committed suicide. The victim is Giuseppe Basso, found lifeless in his home in Mariglianella, in the Neapolitan area. Arma investigators later found the body of his father, Telesforo Basso.

The Carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna found – in the area in front of the cemetery – the body of the man, considered the main suspect in the murder of his son.

Telesforo Basso allegedly shot himself with a pistol inside his car. The reasons that led to the crime are not yet clear.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  A pill against Covid, the US government invests more than 3 billion dollars

You may also like

Nasal spray for colds and allergies works, but...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of audiometrist qualifications...

A human’s iris: Insights into the whole body?...

Berlusconi, fourth day at the San Raffaele. All...

Woman killed in Treviso, her former employer investigated

Uterine fibroids: New drug reduces moderate to severe...

Support independent research to beat lung cancer

Will it be the right time to give...

He falls asleep on the sofa, a fly...

Health data hurts, councilor Doria rejects the accusations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy