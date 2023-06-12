Father and son died in the Neapolitan area, murder-suicide hypothesis

A 79-year-old father allegedly killed his 54-year-old son and then committed suicide. The victim is Giuseppe Basso, found lifeless in his home in Mariglianella, in the Neapolitan area. Arma investigators later found the body of his father, Telesforo Basso.

The Carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna found – in the area in front of the cemetery – the body of the man, considered the main suspect in the murder of his son.

Telesforo Basso allegedly shot himself with a pistol inside his car. The reasons that led to the crime are not yet clear.

