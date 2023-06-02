Father Georg, Pope Francis orders him to leave the Vatican and return to Freiburg (but without assignments)

Access the article and all the contents of the site
The future role of secretary to the late Pope Benedict XVI has been the subject of rumors and gossip in Rome and the Church in Germany for months, but according to an article in a German newspaper, Pope Francis has ordered Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, former prefect of the House Pontifical, to leave the Vatican and return to Germany by the end of June.
Father Georg returns to Freiburg
Pope Ratzinger’s longtime private secretary has been told to return to his home diocese of Freiburg in southwestern Germany, but has not been given any role or assignment, the Die Welt newspaper reported today.
The hearing
According to the CNA Deutsch news agency, Pope Francis is reported to have informed 66-year-old Gaenswein of his decision during a private audience on May 19. Archbishop Gaenswein did not respond to a request for comment from CNA Deutsch, while the Vatican has not issued any communication on the matter.
