Title: Father Seeks Justice as Another Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome Case Emerges in Coredo

Subtitle: The legal battle continues for justice and accountability in a case of cheese contamination leading to severe illness

TRENTO – John Baptist Masters, the father of a child who fell ill after consuming contaminated cheese, is demanding a thorough review of the veterinary control system in Coredo, particularly in the Val di Non region. His son, who remains in an “incurable vegetative state,” contracted the dreaded hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS) after consuming cheese purchased from the Social Dairy of Coredo. The ongoing trial against Lorenzo Biasi, the president of the social dairy, and cheesemaker Gianluca Fornasari for serious personal injuries is currently taking place in Cles.

Although the father initially considered dropping the case, new evidence presented by expert witnesses and consultants has rekindled his determination. Working with lawyers Paolo Chiariello and Monica Cappello, Masters sought the expertise of professionals specializing in HUS. Professor Gianluigi Ardissimo, from a leading HUS treatment and study center, produced technical consultancy on behalf of the prosecutor. His conclusions were unequivocal – there is only a one in a million chance that the ingestion of the contaminated cheese did not cause HUS.

Joining the testimony was Professor Silvia Bonardi, a professor of inspection of food of animal origin at the University of Parma, and Professor Nicola Principipi, the director of the pediatric clinic of the University of Milan. Both experts presented similar findings, affirming that all alternative causes, based on the new analysis of the strain found in the cheese, had to be ruled out.

The defense, on the other hand, called Professor Federica Bortolotti and Professor Angela Cazzadori as witnesses. In the initial phase of the investigation, they established a causal link between the cheese consumption and the onset of HUS with certainty “beyond a reasonable doubt.” However, their findings were based on data retrieved in 2019 and 2017 from the Higher Institute of Health and the Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie. The prosecution argued that the contamination of the cheese was a result of alleged violations and omissions by the defendants during control processes. These included instances of the pipe connected to the tanker touching the ground and becoming contaminated with manure, which later came into contact with the milk in the collection tanks.

During the recent courtroom hearing, one of the former milk truck drivers confirmed the existence of these deficiencies. Furthermore, he disclosed that a bullet casing had been anonymously delivered to him at his workplace.

As the legal battle continues, Masters remains steadfast in his pursuit of justice for his son and accountability for those responsible for the cheese contamination in Coredo. The emergence of another HUS case in the area reinforces his conviction that significant errors occurred within the veterinary control system, demanding immediate review and corrective actions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

