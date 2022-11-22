Home Health Fatty liver, a project of the Polyclinic to recognize the risks in time
Fatty liver, a project of the Polyclinic to recognize the risks in time

The funds come from Pnrr 2022. The accumulation in the organ can lead to cirrhosis and other liver diseases

MESSINA – The “G. Martino” was awarded 243 thousand euros in the now famous Pnrr 2022 tender of the Ministry of Health, to be assigned to a project of the Centralized Management of laboratories, directed by Professor Teresa Tom Thumb. The funds from the ministry arrive to finance a project which aims to define the prognosis of patients with accumulation of fat in the liver, in order to understand in the shortest possible time what the risk of developing liver disease might be .

Tom Thumb: “Some patients develop cirrhosis or cancer”

The accumulation of fat in the liver, which in the medical-scientific field is known as Nafld, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, has become one of the most frequent causes of chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The problem is above all that little is known about the Nafld and some aspects remain unclear. For this reason, the Messina polyclinic intends to study it. “It is not known why in some subjects the simple hepatic accumulation of fat progresses over time towards cirrhosis and the development of carcinoma and in others it does not occur – explains Professor Tom Thumbs -. The purpose of this clinical study is to identify new biomarkers that can allow us to define the risk”.

The project was part of a multicenter study

The project is part of a multi-centre study, the “Rational: Risk strAtificaTIon Of Nonalcoholic fAtty Liver”, funded with a total of 757 thousand euros. It will lead the polyclinic to collaborate with the “P. Giaccone” in Palermo, the Irccs Ca Granda Ospedale Maggiore polyclinic of Milan and the Irccs Istituto Clinico Humanitas Rozzano, also in Milan. The researchers and staff of the Aou “G. Martino” of Messina involved in carrying out the project are prof. Carlo Saitta, Dr. Cristina Musolino, Dr. Daniele Lombardo, Dr. Giuseppina Raffa, Dr. Valeria Chines and PhD student Claudia Palermo.

