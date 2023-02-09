We talk about “fat liver” o hepatic steatosis when the body accumulates too much fat inside the liver. An often silent condition that can be caused by factors such as diabetes and obesity, and lead to even serious complications, such as cardiovascular disease or myocardial infarction. There is currently no specific treatment to cure it, but a healthy diet e a good exercise physical can be fundamental.

Doctor, what is fatty liver disease?

We talk about hepatic steatosis when the body accumulates too much fat in the liver cells, and affects more than 5% of liver cells. If metabolic diseases such as obesity, diabetes or hypertension occur together with steatosis, we speak of fatty liver disease associated with metabolic dysfunction.

In the past, the disease was usually referred to as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This diagnosis was made in the presence of fatty liver disease after excluding causes due to excessive alcohol consumption. In the presence of inflammation of the liver, one spoke of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

In recent decades, however, it has been established that there are close links between steatosis and metabolic diseases. It is currently assumed that steatosis associated with metabolic dysfunction is the hepatic manifestation of metabolic syndrome (presence of several metabolic diseases). Alcohol consumption, together with steatosis associated with metabolic dysfunction, can potentiate the harmful effects on the liver. However, this steatosis can also occur without any alcohol consumption.

Steatosis is a very common disease all over the world. Currently about a quarter of the European population is affected by it and the problem is certainly underestimated or mostly not investigated or not evaluated.

Who are those at risk?

They often suffer from it middle aged people, give it above all after menopause. However, some studies indicate that even many young people they are affected. In a recent study in the United States, more than one in five adolescents had fatty liver disease. The cause is usually an inactive lifestyle with lack of exercise, an unhealthy diet, and obesity. The latter represents the greatest risk factor, but the disease can also affect individuals of normal weight. In addition, nearly three-quarters of them suffer from it people with diabetes mellitus. In some cases, the influence of other factors, such as a viral liver disease, hormonal disorders or the intake of medications is also found.

What consequences can fatty liver disease lead to?

While in the initial stage the disease hardly causes any disturbances, it nevertheless does increase the risk of serious cardiovascular disease and myocardial infarction. The disease also entails inflammatory phenomena affecting the liversuch as the steatohepatitisa disease characterized by severe inflammatory processes that damage liver cells and cause scarring. Scarring is known as liver fibrosis and can progress to cirrhosis of the liver (complete healing). In the presence of cirrhosis of the liver, increases the risk of liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma; HCC). However, in the presence of fatty liver disease associated with metabolic dysfunction, hepatocellular carcinoma may arise even before cirrhosis. Once the disease has been ascertained, it is therefore necessary to be followed even in the early stages by a liver disease specialist in order to stage the disease and offer indications regarding lifestyle changes.

What are the symptoms of fatty liver disease?

Often one suffers from this disease without realizing it for many years. Fatty liver disease associated with metabolic dysfunction is often silent and usually causes few, if any, symptoms initially. It is possible to feel a sensation of heaviness in the right upper abdomen, swelling, tiredness and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms occur more frequently in the presence of inflammation of the liver (steatohepatitis).

Advanced scarring of the liver (liver fibrosis) and cirrhosis of the liver can also go undetected for a long time, as the symptoms are often nonspecific.

How is fatty liver disease diagnosed?

The presence of a steatosis it is often discovered by chance during an ultrasound examination of the abdomen. Elevated liver enzyme values ​​in laboratory tests may indicate the presence of a steatosis with inflammation, but not infrequently the values ​​are completely normal or only slightly out of the norm. Therefore, in order to make an exact diagnosis, further tests and a thorough investigation of the patient’s habits and symptoms are often needed. Running one is also helpful special non-invasive examination of the liver (for example the Fibroscan/CAP), which allows you to more precisely quantify the presence of fat and hardening of the liver (fibrosis/cirrhosis) compared to ultrasound of which it actually represents an integration.

What is FibroScan/CAP?

The FibroScan/ CAP is a sort of “virtual biopsy”. It is an ultrasound diagnostic equipment that allows you to evaluate without any risk – with a painless and non-invasive examination – the degree of elasticity of the liver (liver elastography), using a probe applied to the skin. The FibroScan implemented with the CAP system evaluates not only fibrosis but also liver steatosis with high diagnostic efficacy. The result allows the doctor to evaluate the presence of steatosis and to define its extent.

The availability of this tool represents a valid control and monitoring tool to evaluate the progression or regression of both steatosis and any fibrosis/cirrhosis. Indeed, it is essential to clarify that this condition is reversible.

Is it possible to cure fatty liver disease?

There is currently no effective pharmacological treatment to combat fatty liver disease associated with metabolic dysfunction. Certainly diet and physical activity play a key role. By reducing the weight by 7-10% in the case of obese people and by 3-5% in patients of normal weight, the disease can significantly improve and, especially in the initial stages, even heal completely. Weight reduction should be achieved through a modification of the usual diet, making it more balanced, with a moderate reduction in the amount of calories consumed daily and increased physical activity. Even small changes, such as giving up sugary drinks and fruit juices or climbing stairs instead of using the elevator, can help a lot. As far as alcohol consumption is concerned, a reduction in the intake of alcoholic beverages or rather complete abstinence may be necessary.

