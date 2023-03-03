Drama a Charlotte Countyon the southwest coast of the Florida: a man has died due to the probable consumption of tap water containing the microscopic “brain-eating” amoebaknown scientifically as Naegleria fowleri.





Dies of ‘brain-eating’ amoeba, authority: ‘Use only distilled or sterile water’

The state health department made the incident public. However, the identity of the victim was not disclosed. The health authorities explained in a statement that the missing person had been infected with the parasite “probably as a result of nasal washing practices with tap water”.

Residents, but also the general population, have been advised to use only distilled or sterile water when preparing sinus rinse solutions.





The death was registered in late February. The authorities in charge are investigating to clarify. An epidemiological investigation to understand “the specific circumstances of the infection” is underway, said Jae Williams of the Florida Department of Health.

How the brain-eating amoeba works

Naegleria fowleri lives in the environment and when it proliferates in hot water it can in some cases trigger deadly infections reaching the brain via the olfactory nerves. Nasal washes and swimming activities, therefore: “In rare situations, this amoeba can cause a brain infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM),” said the health authority.

The numbers related to the deadly infections of the “brain-eating” amoeba

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about three people in the entire US are infected each year. In most cases these infections are fatal. The last known news dates back to August 2022: the victim, in that case, was a child from Nebraska.





From 1962 to 2021, only four out of 154 people in the United States survived a brain-eating amoeba infection.



