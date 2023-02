Afp

North Korea has launched two more short-range ballistic missiles. The South Korean military reports it. The launch comes after South Korea and the United States staged joint air exercises on Sunday, in turn in response to Pyongyang’s launch of a Hwasong-15 ICBM into the East Sea. “The use of the Pacific as a firing range depends on the actions of American forces,” said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong.