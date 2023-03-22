Home Health Favara, twelve years old dies while playing basketball in the school gym
by admin
A 12-year-old boy died while playing basketball in the gymnasium of the “Guarino” school in via Capitano Basile, in Favara, in the province of Agrigento. The little one was seized by a sudden illness and slumped to the ground, losing consciousness. Despite the intervention of two 118 ambulances and the doctors who tried to revive him, the child passed away. The body was taken to the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Agrigento. The mayor, Antonio Palumbo, has already proclaimed the city mourning for the day of the funeral.

News being updated


