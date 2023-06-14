Favism, what it is, symptoms and drugs to avoid

Have you ever heard of favism? Here’s everything you need to know if you’re curious or suffer from it. All the details.

The glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) defect is known more simply as favism, which is a genetic condition that causes uneven production of an enzyme.

The enzyme in question is called G6PD and its use has to do with the defense of red blood cells from oxidative damage. This means that a person with favism suffers a rupture or loss of red blood cells in cases where they come into contact with fava beans or certain drugs.

How to recognize favism

Favism is a hereditary condition much more common than men compared to women, as it is linked to the X chromosome; also it is more widespread in areas where malaria was or is endemic – i.e. the Mediterranean, Africa and some parts of Asia. When you suffer from this disorder it is essential to pay constant attention to the foods you eat and the drugs you take.

Favism can be identified by gods symptoms that typically appear within a day or two than taking the wrong food or drug. Among them we find:

Exhaustion : This is due to the body not being able to produce enough red blood cells

: This is due to the body not being able to produce enough red blood cells Jaundice: it is one of the hallmarks due to an excess of bilirubin in the blood

Dark urine : due to excessive destruction of red blood cells

: due to excessive destruction of red blood cells Fever and abdominal pain: the spleen and the liver can swell, consequently causing a very high fever

What you must absolutely avoid if you suffer from favism

As for the power supply it is absolutely necessary to eliminate all the beans, since they are the only foods that can cause hemolysis. This happens because in the beans there are two substances that trigger this reaction, namely the neighbor and the convicine. It’s also important pay attention to frozen foods such as minestrone which could be produced in establishments where beans are processed even if they do not contain any.

Drugs that should be avoided instead they are those that contain acetylsalicylic acid (i.e. aspirin), the ibuprofenthe primachinasome nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (FANS) and some antibiotics of the sulphonamide and macrolide classes.

In case you were to mistakenly take any of these foods or medications you should immediately contact your doctor or the emergency room and follow their instructions.