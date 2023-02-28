Gallina: The experimental study aims to be the concrete answer to all patients who are waiting for a cure.

Palermo – The experimental thesis “The pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapy of Long-CoViD” was discussed in front of a packed room at the Palazzo delle Povere, in physiotherapy by Dr. Gallina Giovanni, supported by the Supervisor Dr. Fazio Giovanni Cardiologist, Director of the Department of Medicine at the T. Zancla Clinic with thousands of international studies behind it.

In this study – continues Fazio – we have demonstrated how the administration of biorginine integrated with a precise rehabilitation program has had a decisive impact on the long-Covid Syndrome.

Once the diagnosis has been ascertained, it is possible to intervene by filling the deficiencies caused by the virus. A diet rich in fruit and vegetables is useful for replenishing liquids, vitamins and mineral salts, furthermore it is necessary to favor the intake of proteins and amino acids to counteract those “consumed” by the virus – continues Gallina – Currently, in the absence of therapeutic approaches available on large-scale against long Covid, restoring the levels of L-Arginine, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and essential chemical principles could represent a new effective integrative strategy against chronic fatigue. While the administration of bioarginine integrated with a specific postural-diaphragmatic respiratory rehabilitation together with a physical training program and nutritional intervention provides the right support for an efficient recovery from the long-covid syndrome, which can be associated with immune and vascular dysfunctions, which in turn increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and the susceptibility of the long COVID clinical course.

The protocol must provide for specialized access for patients suffering from this syndrome and perhaps follow a protocol approved by the Ministry of Health or in any case regional institutional bodies for accreditation. Each access must be formed by a team of specialists first; (cardiologist, pulmonologist, nephrologist, radiologist, nutritionist, physiotherapist, neurologist, hermatologist) to these can be added a professional in motor sciences and a caregiver.

Gallina concludes: with the publication of the data, we will propose to the responsible bodies the formal establishment of the new protocol.