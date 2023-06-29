Affecting nearly seven million people in the United States and approximately 147 million people worldwide, alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease characterized by patchy or complete hair loss on the scalp, face, or body.

The condition can develop at any age, with nearly 20% of patients diagnosed before the age of 18.

The product It’s a piece of cake (ritlecitinib), which is a daily oral kinase inhibitor, works by blocking the activity of signaling molecules and immune cells thought to contribute to hair loss in patients with alopecia areata.

The drug’s approval in the United States was supported by positive results from the Phase 2b/3 ALLEGRO study, which enrolled 718 patients with 50% or greater hair loss.

In the study, 23% of patients treated with Litfulo 50 mg had 80% or more scalp hair coverage after six months, compared with 1.6% in the placebo group, with efficacy and safety results consistent between adolescent and adult patients.

Litfulo will be available in the coming weeks, Pfizer said, adding that regulatory applications for the drug in alopecia areata have already been submitted to countries around the world for review, including the EU, the UK and Japan.

Read study abstract:

Efficacy and safety of ritlecitinib in adults and adolescents with alopecia areata: a randomised, double-blind, multicentre, phase 2b–3 trial

Brett King, Xingqi Zhang, Walter Gubelin Harcha, Jacek C Szepietowski, Jerry Shapiro, Charles Lynde, Natasha A Machinekovska, Samuel H Zwillich, Lynne Napatalung, Dalia Wajsbrot, Rana Fayyad,Amy Freyman, Debanjali Mitra, Vivek Purohit, Rodney Sinclair, Robert Wolk

The Lancet VOLUME 401, ISSUE 10387, P1518-1529, MAY 06, 2023 DOI:

This study was registered with ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT03732807.

HIGHLIGHTS OF PRESCRIBING INFORMATION

