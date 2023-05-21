Home » FDA approves Upadacitinib (Rinvoq) for Crohn’s disease. « Medicine in the Library
by admin
FDA approves Upadacitinib (Rinvoq) for Crohn’s disease.

Posted by giorgiobertin on May 21, 2023

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor upadacitinib (Rinvoq, AbbVie) for adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease whose condition has not responded adequately to other therapies.

Upadacitinib is the first FDA-approved oral treatment for Crohn’s disease. The approval in Crohn’s disease was supported by data from two induction studies (U-EXCEED and U-EXCEL) and one maintenance study (U-ENDURE).

In the two induction studies involving 857 patients, the product demonstrated a marked improvement in intestinal inflammation, as assessed by colonoscopy.

Based on clinical trial results, treatment with Rinvoq shows both early and long-term symptom relief along with evidence of visible reduction in damage to the intestinal lining caused by excessive inflammation“, ha affermato Loftus professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Upadacitinib it is not recommended for use in combination with other JAK inhibitors, biological therapies for Crohn’s disease, or with potent immunosuppressants, such as azathioprine and cyclosporine.

Full prescribing information is available online.

FDA release:
FDA approves first oral treatment for moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease

Clinical trials:
U-EXCEED
U-EXCEL
U-ENDURE

Source: FDA

