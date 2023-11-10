FDA Approves World’s First Vaccine Against Chikungunya Virus

US FDA Approves First Vaccine Against Chikungunya Virus

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for the world‘s first vaccine against the chikungunya virus, marking a major milestone in the fight against the mosquito-borne illness. The vaccine, developed by Europe’s Valneva and to be marketed as Ixchiq, has been given the green light for use in individuals aged 18 and over who are at increased risk of exposure.

Chikungunya, which is known to cause fever and severe joint pain, is typically found in tropical and subtropical regions of Africa, Southeast Asia, and parts of the Americas. However, the FDA has highlighted the virus as “an emerging threat to global health” due to its spread to new geographic areas, resulting in a significant increase in the global prevalence of the disease.

The approval of Ixchiq is expected to accelerate the rollout of the vaccine in countries where the chikungunya virus is most prevalent. The FDA’s decision comes in the wake of more than five million reported cases of chikungunya over the past 15 years, further underscoring the urgent need for effective preventive measures to combat the spread of the virus.

With the FDA’s stamp of approval, the vaccine offers hope in curbing the impact of chikungunya and protecting individuals at risk of exposure. This development represents a significant advancement in addressing the growing public health threat posed by the chikungunya virus.

