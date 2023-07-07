FDA Grants Full Approval to Lecanemab: A Promising Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease

US FDA Grants Full Approval to Lecanemab for Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to lecanemab, a drug developed by Biogen and Eisai, for the treatment of adult patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Previously, lecanemab had obtained accelerated approval based on its ability to reduce amyloid plaques in the brain, a key characteristic of the disease. Now, data from a recent trial have demonstrated its clinical benefit, showing it can slow down cognitive and functional decline by 27% in 18 months. Lecanemab is indicated for individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

This marks the first time an amyloid-beta antibody has moved from accelerated to mainstream approval for treating Alzheimer’s. Initially, lecanemab was placed on the accelerated approval path, which is designed for serious medical conditions with unmet needs. It was based on clinical data showing the drug’s impact on reducing amyloid plaques, which was expected to lead to clinical benefits for patients.

As a postmarketing requirement of the accelerated approval, the FDA requested that Biogen and Eisai conduct a clinical trial to verify the intended clinical benefit of lecanemab.

The efficacy of the drug was evaluated in Study 301 (Clarity AD), a Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled 1,795 patients with Alzheimer’s. The trial included patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia who had confirmed beta-amyloid plaques. Participants were randomized to receive either placebo or lecanemab intravenously at a dose of 10mg/kg every two weeks. Lecanemab demonstrated a significant reduction in decline from baseline to 18 months on the primary endpoint, the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes score, compared to placebo. Significant differences were also observed on secondary endpoints, including the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale Cognitive Subscale 14 and the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Scale for Mild Cognitive Impairment.

The FDA’s Central and Peripheral Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee unanimously confirmed the clinical benefit of lecanemab during a meeting on June 9. Theresa Buracchio, Acting Director of the Office of Neuroscience at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, stated, “This is the first time that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s has shown clinical benefit in this devastating disease.”

This is positive news for Biogen and Eisai, as they faced challenges last year with the application for another anti-Alzheimer’s drug, aducanumab (Aduhelm), in Europe. The drug was approved in the United States but faced refusal from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Although lecanemab has shown effectiveness in treating Alzheimer’s, it does come with some side effects. The most common side effects observed were headache, infusion-related reactions, and imaging abnormalities related to amyloid. A side effect common with amyloid class antibodies is temporary swelling in brain areas seen on imaging studies. This swelling usually resolves over time and may include small patches of bleeding within or on the surface of the brain. In rare cases, severe and life-threatening cerebral edema, which may present with seizures and other severe neurological symptoms, can occur. The FDA has requested that the drug manufacturers include a warning about these potential side effects.

With the full approval of lecanemab, there is renewed hope for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and their families. The drug’s ability to slow cognitive and functional decline represents a significant advancement in the treatment of this devastating disease.