FDA recommends new RSV vaccine for use in healthy infants

From Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

The FDA has approved the bivalent RSV vaccine developed by Pfizer for the prevention of lower respiratory tract diseases caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

On Thursday the consultants of the(FDA) have recommended approval of AstraZeneca’s new monoclonal antibody, which according to the pharmaceutical manufacturer

The drug, nirsevimab, would be given to newborns in a single dose at birth or “just prior to the start of a child’s first RSV season, or as a higher dose in a second RSV season in children who are highly vulnerable”CNN reported.

The members of the independent committee, which includes several pediatricians, “They were excited about the potentialof the antibody, STAT reported, as did Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president of vaccines at Sanofiwhich will market the drug in the United States

In a statement, Triomphe said:

“Most babies hospitalized with RSV are born full-term and healthy, which is why interventions specifically designed to protect all babies are likely to have the greatest impact. “We are encouraged by the advisory committee’s up-vote based on the compelling clinical development program supporting nirsevimab and its breakthrough potential to reduce the magnitude of the annual RSV burden.”

But medical experts interviewed by The Defender raised a number of concerns, including what they called inadequate safety testing.

“It is absurd to administer this drug prophylactically, especially without adequate safety testing,” he has declared Brian HookerPh.D., PE, senior director of science and research for children’s health advocacy (CHD).

AstraZeneca reported only the 48% effectiveness for the drug. AND Hooker noted that “the circulating half-life of the antibodies is probably less than a month, so protection would be minimal at best.”

Hooker also commented on the fact that 12 infant deaths were recorded during the clinical trial, which the FDA committee said was “non correlate” to the antibody:



“It appears this vote was intended to boost the adoption and popularity of RSV vaccines which are now approved for maternal use. The very low efficacy rate of such therapy is concerning as the conservative estimate is less than 50%, which is usually a difficult metric for drug approval.

“Also, it seems strange that four children in the process died of cardiac arrest – with no information provided, one wonders why these children died in this way. In addition, there should be further investigations into the two SIDS deaths [sindrome della morte improvvisa del lattante] occurred during the trial”.

The doctor Meryl Nass an internist, biological warfare epidemiologist and CHD Scientific Advisory Board member, told The Defender: “It is extremely ill-advised to inject very young children with an inadequately tested monoclonal antibody drug to prevent a condition that most will be nothing more than a cold.”

The cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough told The Defender that while monoclonal antibodies are “generally safefor children, he questioned the benefit of such a treatment for what he called an infection “lieve”. He said:

“Monoclonal antibodies are generally safe in children and adults; however, I am concerned that the large spread of the infant population may disrupt the normal development of the thymus and the immune system which easily handles infections such as RSV, influenza, rinovirus, adenovirus e SARS-CoV-2.

“RSV is a characteristically mild childhood infection, easily remedied with conventional nebulizers. I believe nirsevimab would not be clinically indicated for all children and would likely be used in high-risk children with congenital heart or lung disease, such as cystic fibrosis, or those with prior thoracotomies for cardiac surgery, where respiratory mechanics would be compromised.

The FDA’s positive committee recommendation for nirsevimab, also known as Beyfortus, comes just weeks after the agency approved GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals’ Arexvy, the first-ever RSV vaccine for the elderly, and recommended Abrysvo, Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for pregnant women.

According to CNBC, the FDA is expected to make a final decision on nirsevimab in the third quarter of this year.

Nass told The Defender that while the FDA is not obligated to follow the panel’s advice,”it almost always does.”

FDA: Infant deaths during clinical trial “unrelated” to treatment



CNBC reported that the FDA review did not identify safety issues with nirsevimab, but it also reported that 12 children died during the studies.

According to CNBC:

“Four died of heart disease, two died of gastroenteritis, two died of unknown causes but were probable cases [di] sudden infant death syndrome, one died of cancer, one died of COVID, one died of a skull fracture, and one died of pneumonia.”

The doctor Melissa Baylorwhich according to CNBC is “an FDA official“, he has declared: “Most of the deaths were due to an underlying disease. None of the deaths appeared to be related to nirsevimab.”



But second STAT, “there are unanswered questions” about nirsevimab that require “further study.”

For example, there is no data”whether giving nirsevimab to a child whose mother was vaccinated against RSV during pregnancy would either give the child greater protection or be a waste of the product.”

STAT noted that several FDA committee members “they were concerned that the dose given in the first year of life might be too small to benefit an infant aged 8 months or older when receiving the injection, depending on the child’s size”.

Baylor also expressed concern about how the nirsivamab would interact with vaccines under development – such as Abrysvo at Pfizer – who give protective antibodies to the fetus by giving the injection to the mother.

CNBC reported that “Other monoclonal antibodies have been associated with severe allergic reactions, skin rashes and other hypersensitivity reactions.”.

According to Baylor, the FDA has not identified “no cases of severe allergic reactions in nirsevimab studies“, While “cases of skin rash and hypersensitivity reactions were low in children who received the antibody”. He added that cases of such side effects should be watched if the treatment receives FDA approval.

Manish Shroffresponsible for patient safety of AstraZenecahe has declared: “Safety is of the utmost importance” for the drug manufacturer and that “will keep an eye” the safety of nirsevimab via a “global monitoring system”CNBC reported.

Second Endpoints News nirsevimab has already received regulatory approval in the EU , UK and Canada , but “it has not yet launched in any of these markets.”

According to CNBC, “Nirsevimab is given as a single injection with the dose depending on the child’s weight.”

Infants weighing less than 5 kilograms will receive a 50 mg dose for their first RSV season, while those weighing more than 5 kilograms will receive a 100 mg injection. Children under the age of 2 who “remain at risk for severe RSVIn their second season they would then receive an additional 200mg injection of the antibody.

Nirsevimab is not the first monoclonal antibody for RSV. According to STAT, Synagis (palivizumab) by AstraZeneca is approved in the US and EU e “protects against infections in high-risk infants”.

According to CNBC, it’s intended “only to preterm infants and those with congenital heart and lung conditions at high risk of serious disease” and is given monthly, while nirsevimab”would be given to healthy infants.”

Endpoints News reported that “AstraZeneca leads all development and manufacturing activities” for nirsevimab, “while Sanofi is responsible for marketing and revenue recognition activities” – for which the drugmaker paid $129 million “for be part of the partnership.”

Is RSV really a danger to most children?



CNBC previously reported that the U.S. “suffered an unusually severe RSV season” last winter. The New York Times reported a “ triademica ” involving RSV, influenza and COVID-19 , “which has overwhelmed children’s hospitals and some intensive care units”.

A county in the United States – Orange County, California – declared a local health emergency and issued a local emergency proclamation in November 2022, citing rising RSV cases among children in the region, and the Biden administration later declared a public health emergency that month .

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly all children are infected with RSV before age 2.

While CNBC has defined theRSV a “threat to public healthwhich “kills nearly 100 children in the United States every year,” Nass questioned the danger it poses to most children.

In May, Nass wrote that the CDC released a paper on RSV deaths in infants between 2009 and 2021, which found that “there were only a total of 300 deaths in children under one over the 12 years, or an average of 25 per year.”

Nass added that the number of injuries that can be caused by vaccines or other treatments during pregnancy “it will almost certainly outweigh the loss of 25 babies a year from RSV.”



In his remarks to The Defender, Nass drew comparisons to the hepatitis B vaccine for children, saying adverse effects of the treatment can show up later in childhood and aren’t likely to be related to the drug:

