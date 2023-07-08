FDA, the US government agency, approves a new drug for Alzheimer’s

La Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US government agency responsible for regulating food and pharmaceutical products, has given the green light to a new drug to fight Alzheimer’s. As reported by the Washington Postthis medicine is able to moderately slow down the progression of the disease.

The drug, called Leqembi, previously received a fast-track approval path from the FDA based on its ability to reduce clots of amyloid in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s. Subsequent data showed that the drug can slow cognitive and functional decline by 27% over an 18-month period. Administration is intravenous every two weeks and is aimed at patients who are in an early stage of the disease.

The FDA said it required the drug’s manufacturer to include a warning on the packaging of Leqembi and other anti-amyloid drugs belonging to this new category, due to potential side effects such as swelling and bleeding in the brain.

This FDA approval is encouraging news for Alzheimer’s patients and their families, as it offers a potential treatment option to slow the progression of the disease. However, it is important to underline that each treatment must be carefully evaluated together with the doctors and taking into account the specific needs of each patient.

