FDA Warns of 26 Eye Drops Linked to Infections and Vision Loss from Six Companies

FDA Warns of 26 Eye Drops That Can Cause Infections and Vision Loss

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has issued a warning regarding 26 eye drops that have the potential to cause infections and vision loss. These eye drops are produced by six companies: CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target Up & Up, and Velocity Pharma.

The main reason for avoiding these eye drops is that they bypass some of the body’s natural defenses. The FDA has urged the six companies to remove these products from the market due to the potential risk of eye infections that could lead to partial vision loss or blindness.

The FDA also advises those who have purchased these eye drops in the past to throw them away. Patients who experience signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should seek immediate medical attention or consult their healthcare provider.

All 26 eye drops belonging to the six aforementioned companies, which are administered in doses of 15 and 30 ml, should be avoided. The FDA discovered unsanitary conditions at the manufacturing facilities and positive bacterial test results in environmental samples from critical drug production areas at these facilities.

While CVS, Rite Aid, and Target have already recalled the products, the Leader, Rugby, and Velocity brands still have them for sale. The FDA stresses that these products should not be purchased.

The FDA’s warning serves as a reminder to the public to exercise caution when using eye drops and to only purchase products from reputable companies.