Fdi ER, supporting families of people with Pandas Syndrome – Medicine

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JUNE 29 – Financially support the families of people affected by Pandas syndrome.



This was asked, in a question to the Emilia-Romagna council, by Giancarlo Tagliaferri (Fdi) who recalls how “the Pandas syndrome is a neurological disorder induced by an autoimmune reaction that affects children and occurs in association with infections from streptococcus. The Emilia-Romagna region has opened a working table at the end of 2022 in which work will begin in order to correctly diagnose and treat the syndrome. Privately, it is already able to treat the syndrome both in Italy and abroad with many difficulties and costs that not all families are able to afford and last May the Ministry of Health launched a working table promoted by Undersecretary Marcello Gemmato with the aim of consolidating a medical-scientific group to address systematically all aspects concerning the Pandas syndrome”.



Hence the request to the Region “to provide from an economic point of view for the families in need. The condition of Pandas syndrome affects a number of about 300 families (diagnosed cases) and through the association it is possible to reach families in difficulty with some speed”. (HANDLE).



