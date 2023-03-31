After the victory of Georgia Melons e you Brothers of Italy at the September policies, social networks were invaded by photos and graphics of old fascist rules which imposed the Italianization of the termini English. It was a boutade. Reality, however, can sometimes surpass imagination. Brothers of Italy, in fact, presented to the Chamber a law proposal (in eight articles) which has the declared objective of defending the Italian language from the “spreading” of foreign words, in “a perspective of national protection and defence identity“. With a lot of obligations, prohibitions and sanctions for those who violate them, with fines from 5 thousand to 100mila euro. All true. They range from the prohibition of the use of denominations foreign for roles in companies, up to the tightening on language courses in university. “If you don’t make yourself understood or you don’t want to make yourself understood by the people you are undemocratic“, commented the first signatory Fabio rampsDeputy Speaker of the House.

Immediate the chorus of criticisms give her oppositions. For the Democratic Party it is a proposal “that borders on the ridiculous“. The M5s made fun of: “They will also fine the ministry for the Made in Italy?”, established by the government in this legislature. A jokethe latter, which is inspired by the lines of presentation of the text of the law. This is where the increasingly frequent use of is highlighted anglicisms also “in the language of politics, in the laws, in the institutions and in the heart of the state”. An “infiltration” which, for the signatories of the law, is far more extensive. And now it reachesalert levels“. The risk, we read, is that foreignisms could lead to the “disappearance” of the Italian.

“Priority”, for i deputies FdI, is to act as a “bank” with the initiatives contained in the bill. First of all, the obligation of the Italian language for the promotion of public goods and services. Obligation that also applies to communications in any public place. Then, translations and interpreters required by law in all events and conferences in foreign languages ​​on the national territory. Compulsory translations also on the labels of typical products intended for the foreign market. And again, a ban on using foreign terms for roles in companies, unless they can be translated. And finally, the crackdown on school and university, where language courses would be tolerated only if justified by the presence of foreign students or as part of specific training projects. To complete the picture, the establishment of a Committee internal to the Ministry of Culture for the protection of the language. “A proposal comic“, for Della Vedova of +Europe. “Cretina”, for calendar. Manzi of the Pd hopes to be “in a bad dream” and announced a battle in the Chamber. The pentastellati of the Culture commission are more ironic: “What will he think Georgia Melonswho proudly called herself one on the day of her inauguration underdog of politics?”. Irony to which Rampelli replied, who accused the 5s of having entered Parliament with the “vaffa day”. The FdI deputy underlined the presence of a similar law in France and await the process of his.