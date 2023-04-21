Fear and lack of time keep women away from check-ups – Medicine

news-txt”>

(see ANSA: ‘Screening and checks in the streets for …’ of 12.47) (ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 21 – Fear of knowing, underestimation of risk, lack of time. There are many reasons that prevent women from carrying out preventive checks. The experts who took part in the conference organized by the Ministry of Health on the eve of National Women’s Health Day made the point.



Very often women neglect to have cancer checks and the cause is not only attributable to the long-lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is important to explain to those who are afraid of having a mammogram – explains Riccardo Masetti, founder of Komen Italia and director of the Breast Surgery Unit of the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic in Rome – that it is a harmless exam, with the new machines the The level of radiation is negligible. Furthermore, many women do not undergo oncological check-ups for the unconscious fear of discovering something. But postponing the diagnosis complicates the treatment. For this reason we must focus on projects, such as the Race for the cure , which combine prevention with lighter and more leisurely moments such as the marathon or fitness”.



Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian association of endocrinology (SIE), points out that women “live longer than men because they are protected by the hormone estrogen for most of their lives. However, they often don’t have time to take care of their health. To guarantee them healthy aging, medicine is needed, not only gender-based, i.e. calibrated to the difficulties compared to man, but also personalized”.



Among the points touched upon, also health in the workplace.



“Mental health – explained Cristina Di Tecco, Inail researcher – has worsened in the last three years and work is one of the fundamental aspects to which it is linked. Inail data confirm that work-related stress is one of the major problems identified by often motivated by the gender gap with respect to access to better paid positions but also by the poor balance between private and working life”. (HANDLE).

