A new epidemic is dramatically spreading rapidly in Equatorial Guinea, caused by the virus in Marburg. It is one highly contagious and lethal disease, with symptoms very similar to those of Ebola. But why does it scare the international scientific community so much? And most importantly, what are the symptoms and how can it be recognized and prevented?

In the last weeks, nine people died and sixteen were infectedwhile the authorities of the African country are trying to contain the spread of the disease. Marburg virus was first identified in 1973 and is transmitted to humans by fruit bats. Spreads through bodily fluids or by contact with infected materials and surfaces.

But the most impressive thing is that it has a mortality rate that can reach 88%. A very high level that scares the thought alone.

Symptoms of the disease include severe headache, fever, diarrhoea, stomach pain and bleeding from the gums, nose, eyes and uterine tract. Patients who have it become extremely pale and look like “ghosts” because of their expressionless faces and sunken eyes.

The situation in Equatorial Guinea has prompted neighboring countries, such as Cameroon and Gabon, to impose restrictions on their borders to prevent the disease from spreading further. The World Health Organization also intervened, which has dispatched experts to local areas to help with testing and contact tracing and to put in place additional containment measures.

At the moment, there are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to cure the disease. However, there are some drug therapies that can help specific symptoms, improving the survival of those who have unfortunately contracted it. However, the disease caused by the Marburg virus remains one threat to public healthrequiring international cooperation to prevent its spread on a global scale.