by admin
  Sunday 25th September 2022

A thud and part of the Muratori gymnasium in Castiglione d’Adda comes down. Fear this morning (Sunday) in via Volta for the collapse of a bearing wall of the gymnasium used by pupils of middle schools and sports clubs. Fortunately, at the time of the collapse, there was no one inside. The area was immediately cordoned off by the firefighters, with civil protection and local police who guarded the area of ​​the collapse. Not far from the point of failure is the nursery school, the site used for the votes in progress today.

