The accident this morning with the collapse of a bearing wall

A thud and part of the Muratori gymnasium in Castiglione d’Adda comes down. Fear this morning (Sunday) in via Volta for the collapse of a bearing wall of the gymnasium used by pupils of middle schools and sports clubs. Fortunately, at the time of the collapse, there was no one inside. The area was immediately cordoned off by the firefighters, with civil protection and local police who guarded the area of ​​the collapse. Not far from the point of failure is the nursery school, the site used for the votes in progress today.

The complete article on the Citizen on newsstands on Monday 26 September

© breaking latest news