Fear in Cellole, Piper falls into a canal: two dead

There are two dead involved in the flight accident that happened this morning in the Caserta area: the Piper aircraft has plummeted to Cellole and ended up in a canal, near the Cilento dairy. It happened an hour ago, fortunately in an uninhabited area. The victims, father and son, were found to be residents of Mugnano di Napoli. To lose his life was Enrico Amatore, 21 years old and his father. On site are the Caserta firefighters and the carabinieri of the company Sessa Aurunca who immediately started the investigation. The victims are said to be father and son.

The Piper was conceived as a military liaison and observation aircraft. It seems that the plane, carrying two people, ended up in a canal with the sudden arrival of bad weather, but the exact dynamics are still to be reconstructed.

According to some rumors, i aircraft is unrecognizable, crumpled: the policemen are trying to open a gap between the plates.

