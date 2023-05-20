Fear of childbirth, how to face the birth of a child with serenity

It’s called “tokophobia” what, in extremely simple terms, we could define as ‘fear of childbirth’. It was two English psychiatrists, Kristina Hofberg e Ian Brockington of the University of Birmingham, to describe this phenomenon many years ago and to classify it, precisely under the term “tocophobia” (deriving from the Greek boneI leave and fòbos, fear), two distinct types: primary and secondary. In the first case we are talking about the choice to postpone conception in order not to face the last step of motherhood.