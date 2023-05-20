Home » Fear of childbirth, how to face the birth of a child with serenity
Health

Fear of childbirth, how to face the birth of a child with serenity

by admin
Fear of childbirth, how to face the birth of a child with serenity

It’s called “tokophobia” what, in extremely simple terms, we could define as ‘fear of childbirth’. It was two English psychiatrists, Kristina Hofberg e Ian Brockington of the University of Birmingham, to describe this phenomenon many years ago and to classify it, precisely under the term “tocophobia” (deriving from the Greek boneI leave and fòbos, fear), two distinct types: primary and secondary. In the first case we are talking about the choice to postpone conception in order not to face the last step of motherhood.

See also  fruits and vegetables not to be put in the cart

You may also like

Non-repayable grants Ecological transition: Call TOCC

Cate Blanchett at the Cannes Film Festival: «Here’s...

Single medical centre: this is how healthcare “helps”...

50,000 march along the seafront of Naples

Fertilize tomatoes with yeast and sugar and make...

In Naples the procession to say no to...

Meloni: “Training of Ukrainian pilots? We don’t have...

Yoga to have Goddess legs

Beijing at the G7, ‘Taiwan is an internal...

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, gameplay videos taken from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy