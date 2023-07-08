Fear of flying: symptoms and how to fight aerophobia to be able to travel again

About half of the world‘s population is afraid of flying: here are some tips to solve the problem.

The plane is one of the two most comfortable and fastest means of being able to move over long distances, but many people prefer to opt for other solutions in order not to go so far from the ground.

According to the airlines, at least a quarter of people who fly are afraid of flying and, along the way, suffers from anxiety, agitation and even panic attacks. In this case, however, we are only talking about people who, despite this great inconvenience, still decide to take the plane: the majority of those with this phobia instead completely avoid this mediumthus precluding the possibility of traveling to places that perhaps he would really like to visit.

How to recognize the symptoms of aerophobia

Aerophobia is the technical term for the fear of flying and it can be linked both to the fear of being so many meters away from the ground and to the sensation of being in one situation where you can’t have controlabove all because you find yourself in the hands of people who don’t know each other, i.e. the pilots and flight attendants.

The valid advice to try to overcome the fear of flying (tantasalute.it)

Those suffering from aerophobia mainly has physical symptoms such as shortness of breath, a feeling of weight on the chest, rapid heartbeat, and trembling; and at the same time there are also gods psychic symptoms like imagining catastrophic scenarios and the fear of dying.

Clearly, when you have these fears, going on a trip becomes a burden and a huge cause of stress, so it becomes necessary to be able to find a solution.

Despite what one might think, there are techniques that allow people suffering from aerophobia to experience flying in the least traumatic way possible: you can follow distraction strategies, such as for example concentrating on music or a book, or even having a conversation with the person sitting next to you. Before leaving you can take medications that lower anxiety levelsObviously under doctor’s prescription. If you want you can also take mindfulness courses which can help to explore and analyze the problem deeper and try to find a solution that starts from within, rather than from external help.

Overcoming the fear of flying is possible by finding the most suitable technique and method for yourself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

