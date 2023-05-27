Fear of the dentist: A dentist reports on his own fear

Dentist Athanassios Mouratoglou can understand very well people who are afraid of the dentist. He is one of them himself. From experience he is cautious in his treatments. Recorded by Alexandra Kraft

There are often people in my practice who are afraid of me as a dentist and the treatment. I can understand that very well. Because I’m scared of the dentist myself. I don’t like injections at all. I have a real phobia about that. When I was a little boy I saw my father’s dentist holding a giant syringe – I ran away in shock at the time. Today I know from my own experience how bad a patient can feel in the treatment chair. I openly admit this to my patients. I do not have a problem with that.