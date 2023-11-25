Fear of the dentist | Dental phobia

Physical symptoms of anxiety: sweating, trembling, racing heart, muscle tension, dizziness.

Avoidance behavior: The main characteristic of a “phobia” is avoidance, which often means that dental treatment is not carried out.

Anticipatory anxiety (so-called anticipatory anxiety): The mere thought or mention of the topic is enough to trigger anxiety symptoms.

However, a low level of anxiety is certainly “normal.” However, there is a need for action if the fear occurs to an excessive extent, i.e. is very long and very strong. Rigorous avoidance behavior and a low reaction to “persuasion”, as well as a high tolerance limit for untreated tooth damage, in which great pain or dead teeth or gaps in teeth are even accepted, indicate the presence of an anxiety disorder, which should be discussed with a doctor needs to be addressed.

Treatment of dental phobia

At the beginning of any treatment, the person concerned first realizes that they can do something about their fear. The general goal of the therapy procedures is to show the patient how they can deal with their fear using a variety of methods.

Exposure therapy: With the help of a therapist, the patient exposes himself to the very situations that he is afraid of and that he would otherwise avoid. Consultation: In a preparatory appointment, relevant fears are addressed and advice or information is offered. “Cognitive behavioral therapy”: Here the patient learns to become aware of his thoughts and thus be able to consciously control his fears. Medication before a visit to the dentist: Anti-anxiety medications as well as mild sedatives are available to reduce the anxiety associated with anticipation. Redirect attention: Listening to relaxing music through headphones during treatment can distract or redirect attention. Hypnosis: This creates a trance-like state so that the patient’s awareness of the treatment itself is reduced and the patient’s sensitivity to pain is reduced. General anesthesia: Certainly a conceivable alternative, especially if it is a more extensive treatment. Acupuncture: Acupuncture is a proven method to reduce both the patient’s sense of pain and anxiety.

Openly inform the dentist and his assistants about your fears so that you can agree on a course of treatment that ensures you the greatest possible level of well-being.

